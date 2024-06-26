Paris Haute Couture Week: Armani Privé embraces serenity and pearls in a breathtaking Fall collection

Giorgio Armani Privé’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection whispers of tranquillity and grace, a stark contrast to the usual avant-garde dominance of couture week. In an Instagram post, Armani himself revealed the driving force behind the collection, “a widespread need for serenity.” This theme resonated throughout the garments, with pearls taking centre stage as a symbol of purity, love, and the moon’s gentle glow.