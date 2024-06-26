Paris Haute Couture Week: Armani Privé embraces serenity and pearls in a breathtaking Fall collection

Giorgio Armani Privé’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection whispers of tranquillity and grace, a stark contrast to the usual avant-garde dominance of couture week. In an Instagram post, Armani himself revealed the driving force behind the collection, “a widespread need for serenity.” This theme resonated throughout the garments, with pearls taking centre stage as a symbol of purity, love, and the moon’s gentle glow.
The show opened with a display of the iconic Armani tailoring, rendered lustrous with pearl accents. Suits, both sharp and flowing, transitioned from a soft grey to dramatic black velvet, adorned with pearl buttons and subtle embellishments. Flats accompanied these ensembles, a nod to modern comfort without sacrificing timeless elegance.
Embellishments weren’t limited to pearls. Armani employed a palette of black, white, and shimmering metallics, with exquisite embroidery adding texture and depth. A strapless gown, entirely encrusted in cascading crystals and beads from bodice to flowing skirt, stole the show. It embodied the collection’s essence – a celebration of light and serenity.
The first half of the collection shimmered with an ‘impossibly iridescent’ quality. Models glided down the runway in ultra-chic, fitted jackets and silky separates, each piece imbued with a liquid, pearlescent sheen. Even the makeup and hairstyles echoed this soft glow, with dewy makeup and natural waves completing the picture of effortless beauty.
In a world of audacious fashion statements, the Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2024 collection stands out for its embrace of the natural world. Rather than showcasing the most extravagant creations, Armani offers a vision of serenity, urging us to find beauty in the simplest forms.