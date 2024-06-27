'Love, Rosetta' is inspired by nature's colours

For those seeking a touch of opulence, there are fine silk adorned with intricate floral details. From everyday wear kurta, chic co-ord sets to delightful dresses, every ensemble is designed to infuse your wardrobe with the spirit of the season.

The outfits are crafted in luxurious chanderi fabric, both in printed and solid hues, and are comfortable and stylish. Both timeless and trendsetting, the collection exudes a sense of joy and vitality, infusing modern silhouettes with vibrant colours and whimsical embroidery. From multi-coloured prints to solid shades of blue, red, yellow, and ivory, the colour palette reflects the warmth of the sun, with bright, happy hues.

“The idea of painting a blank canvas with vibrant colours profoundly influenced our designs and colour palette. It encouraged us to blend an array of bright, joyful hues that mirror the sunlit days of summer. This artistic inspiration allowed us to create pieces that are visually captivating and evocative of nature’s splendour, with colours that swirl and merge to evoke a sense of calm and exuberance. The result is an effortless yet fashionable collection perfect for the summer and resort lifestyle,” says Ridhi.