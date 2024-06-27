Luxury meets sustainability: This spring/summer 2024 collection redefines eco-fashion

Shriya Suri and Isha Suri of Cosset Clothing shed more light on the collection. “Our creations seamlessly blend vibrant hues with eternal silhouettes, enticing you to revel in a harmonious blend of elegance,” says Shriya.

Driven by an unwavering commitment to being planet-friendly, the brand leads the way with a small-batch production approach, rejecting the pitfalls of fast fashion in favour of mindful and deliberate creation. Coconut and pearl buttons adorn each garment, imbuing them with a touch of eco-conscious luxury.

Isha tells us that the concept of slow fashion encapsulates the usability of a clothing piece in more ways than one. “Slow sustainable fashion is often considered boring, and we decided to challenge this notion through designs and hues that build the foundation of your capsule wardrobes, in fabrics that are long-lasting, yet fun and away from the basics,” shares Isha.

The collection features wearable pieces in solid, soothing hues that are pleasing to the eye. “Sustainability comes in the form of our timeless designs where we use delicate accents like colour blocking, cuff detailing, and statement collars, to elevate a rather classic look. This collection is an ode to clothing that fits every hour of your day. With structures in natural fluid fabrics, the spring-summer 2024 edit features a lively take on our quintessential travel-friendly summer linens, with new designs debuting this season,” adds Shriya.