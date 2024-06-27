This new drop draws inspiration from the serene beauty of tropical landscapes and the carefree spirit of beachside living

Imagine slipping into outfits designed for tropical getaways, where every piece not only ensures comfort but also enhances your look, capturing the essence of carefree moments on sun-soaked beaches. Nautanky’s new resort wear collection, Tropicalia, celebrates the essence of such sunny escapades. The ensembles in this men’s and womenswear edit capture the magic of sunlit days and the serenity of nature.
The brand embodies a harmonious fusion of travel-inspired fashion and sophisticated luxury, catering to women with a passion for wanderlust. Specialising in unconventional prints and contemporary textiles, the founder and designer Nilesh Parashar’s designs celebrate cultural ethos through bold colours and meticulous craftsmanship. Each piece narrates a tale of adventure and exploration, blending high fashion with elegant escapism and artisanal excellence.
Talking about Tropicalia, he reveals, “It draws inspiration from the serene beauty of tropical landscapes and the carefree spirit of beachside living. Beneath endless skies where the sun weaves stories with its golden rays, the collection is born.” He envisioned flowing dresses that gracefully kiss the sand and tops that shimmer with the morning dew, encapsulating the essence of effortless beauty. Nilesh says, “The inspiration came from the desire to create garments that allow the wearer to experience the magic of nature, embracing the light and the joy of living in the moment.”
Tropicalia offers a range of resort wear for people with different preferences. You will find flowing dresses, elegant kaftans, chic tops, relaxed trousers, co-ords, shirts, and stylish swimwear for both men and women. Ideal for resort weddings, beach events, tropical weddings, and leisurely outdoor gatherings, these versatile pieces transition effortlessly from day to night.
Taking us through the fabrics and colours used, Nilesh says. “Tropicalia features lightweight, breathable fabrics such as natural crepe, chiffon and neoprene for swimwear chosen for their comfort and ability to keep the wearer cool and comfortable.” The colour palette, he says, is inspired by nature, with hues of ocean blues, sunset oranges, sandy beiges, and tropical greens. “Some of the unique design elements include various prints inspired by nature which add a touch of sophistication and artistry to the garments,” adds Nilesh.
Tropicalia is ideal for summer, featuring lightweight, breathable fabrics for cool comfort. With relaxed yet elegant designs, it’s perfect for beach outings and summer events. Versatile styles cater to diverse tastes, ensuring ease of movement and a sense of freedom under the sun, sand, and sea. So, if you are planning on a beach holiday, look no further!
Price starts at Rs 14,500 upwards.
Available online.