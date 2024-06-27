This spring summer collection aims to celebrate the free spirit and boundless creativity of Ourika

Some areas in Morocco enjoy warm, pleasant weather, while others face scorching heat and humidity. Certain regions experience snowfall, reminiscent of ski resorts, and there are places with tropical palm trees. As for the fashion collection, Divyam used colours that reflect Morocco’s diverse landscapes. “Shades of Shada, Fanidi pink, Zarq blue, Shibi teal, sand, and mud brown evoke the warmth of the desert sun, the coolness of the Mediterranean Sea, and the earthy hues of the Atlas Mountains. The silhouettes are soft and freespirited, with rich and resplendent colours that remind you of the Moroccan palate and taste,” adds the designer.

According to him, the collection is perfect for the summer season because it’s made from the softest fabrics like cotton, linen, and silk. Handspun and easy on the body, these fabrics ensure comfort and style in the warmer months.

Ourika consists of summer jackets paired with easy dresses, trousers, oversized tops, and layered tunics for both men and women. These versatile pieces are designed to transition seamlessly from day to night, making them perfect for various occasions.

Sharing his vision for how his designs should make the wearer feel, Divyam says, “Comfort and style are essential elements that must be prioritised. It’s a prerequisite that comes even before design and construction.”

He emphasises that at the studio, they are steadily refining the art of comfort dressing while maintaining their distinctive aesthetic. The goal is for wearers to find enjoyment in their garments across multiple seasons, achieved through meticulous construction that imbues each piece with value and emotion.

Price starts at Rs 10,000 onwards.

Available online.

