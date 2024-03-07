Paris Fashion Week 2024: Chanel revisits Deauville roots as Ghesquière fetes 10 years at Louis Vuitton

In a cinematic homage blurring fashion and film, Chanel transported its audience at Paris Fashion Week to a fictional Deauville for its latest showcase. A black and white short film of the Normandy seaside town, starring Brad Pitt and Penélope Cruz, evoked Chanel’s roots.

Fusing the 1920s heyday of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel with the drama of the ’70s, designer Virginie Viard recreated the founder’s gender-fluid wardrobe from the “winter sojourns by the sea.” Deauville changed the course of Chanel and arguably the Paris fashion industry.

Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2024 ready-to-wear shows, including the latest spectacle from Louis Vuitton's designer Nicolas Ghesquière who Tuesday celebrated 10 years since his first collection:

DEAUVILLE, THE MOVIE