Fabergé x 007 Octopussy Collection revealed

Fabergé, synonymous with opulence and heritage, has joined forces with the iconic James Bond franchise to unveil the inaugural Fabergé x 007 capsule collection. This collaboration marks the beginning of a series of exquisite jewellery and objet d'art collections, each drawing inspiration from a classic James Bond film. The first chapter in this extraordinary journey pays homage to the beloved 1983 movie, Octopussy.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Fabergé x 007 Octopussy Collection features two breathtaking pieces: the Limited Edition Octopussy Egg Objet and the Special Edition Octopussy Egg Surprise Locket.
Designed under the expert guidance of Fabergé's Head of Design, Liisa Tallgren, and overseen by Creative Director Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell, these creations are a testament to timeless elegance and innovation.
