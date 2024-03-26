Fabergé x 007 Octopussy Collection revealed

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Fabergé x 007 Octopussy Collection features two breathtaking pieces: the Limited Edition Octopussy Egg Objet and the Special Edition Octopussy Egg Surprise Locket.

Designed under the expert guidance of Fabergé's Head of Design, Liisa Tallgren, and overseen by Creative Director Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell, these creations are a testament to timeless elegance and innovation.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com