This Delhi-based prêt and couture label’s latest edit boasts ethnic ensembles inspired by the Garden of Eden

Started as a celebration and reflection of the Indian woman and her myriad personalities in 2013 by sisters Kavita Jain and Priyanka Jain, the label — Devnaagri — draws inspiration from the Devanagari script from which all Sanskrit-based Indian writing systems are derived.

Aiming to keep the wheel of tradition spinning, the label reinterprets Indian aesthetics by harnessing the crafts of local artisans — bringing back forgotten fabrics and techniques.