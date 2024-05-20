This Delhi-based prêt and couture label’s latest edit boasts ethnic ensembles inspired by the Garden of Eden

Started as a celebration and reflection of the Indian woman and her myriad personalities in 2013 by sisters Kavita Jain and Priyanka Jain, the label — Devnaagri — draws inspiration from the Devanagari script from which all Sanskrit-based Indian writing systems are derived.
Aiming to keep the wheel of tradition spinning, the label reinterprets Indian aesthetics by harnessing the crafts of local artisans — bringing back forgotten fabrics and techniques.
This season, the founders ventured into the Garden of Eden, whose mythical allure plays the muse for their latest collection, Firdaus – The Art of Handpaint.
“We were enchanted by the delicate intricacies of blooming flowers and this fascination fueled our creative vision. The name Firdaus is derived from the Arabic word for paradise or Garden of Eden, which guided us to craft a collection that evokes the serene and ethereal charm of an unspoiled natural utopia,” co-founder and creative director, Priyanka, begins.
T he Garden of Eden is a symbolic re presentation of unspoiled natural perfection and taking cues from its lush imagery and abundance of flora and fauna, guided the thematic narrative of Firdaus, influencing the intricate floral motifs, vibrant colour palette, as well as the overall essence of renewal and rebirth that per meates the collection.
“Firdaus boasts a total of 28 pieces for both men and women — ranging lehengas, anarkalis, saris and kaftans, shararas and even contemporary kurta sets — where blooming flowers take centrestage, symbolising the beauty of nature and its cyclical rejuvenation,” she reveals.
Incorporating intricate hand-painted floral patterns, ranging from delicate buds to lush, full-bloom motifs, these elements in captivating shades like ruby, emerald, blush and mint represent the brand’s deep reverence for nature’s artistry.
“Each brushstroke is a labour of love, beautifully executed by our skilled artisans to capture the intricacies of every petal and stem on silk chanderi, silk organza and georgette. These fabrics not only provide a lightweight and breathable drape but also serve as the perfect canvas for our hand-painted artworks,” Priyanka concludes.
₹18,500 onwards. Available online.