Modern elegance meets tradition: House of Mankaa’s Trousseau Prêt jewellery collection redefines bridal adornment

For the modern bride, the journey to the altar is not just about finding the perfect dress—it’s about curating every detail to reflect her personal style, elegance, and grace. House of Mankaa, the jewellery brand, is redefining bridal adornment with its exquisite Trousseau Prêt Jewellery collection. Designed for brides, bridesmaids, and all the pre-wedding festivities in between, this collection celebrates the timeless allure of traditional jewellery-making techniques while embracing the modern bride’s desire for versatility and effortless chic.
Purnima Jindal, founder of House of Mankaa, and lead designer Khushboo Gupta, have created a line that strikes a perfect balance between heritage and modernity. “The Trousseau Prêt Jewellery collection was born from the desire to offer brides and their loved ones elegant yet versatile pieces that seamlessly complement both traditional and modern pre-wedding festivities. We aim to make jewellery that resonates with personal stories, offering ease of wear for every celebration leading up to the big day,” Purnima shares.
What sets this collection apart is its ability to cater to the modern bride’s need for sophistication without the weight of traditional bridal jewellery. “The collection reflects the modern bride’s individuality by blending timeless elegance with contemporary minimalism,” Purnima explains. The collection highlights the unique personality of each bride while keeping the grandeur of a wedding in mind.
You will find traditional techniques such as kundan setting, filigree work, and hand-carving infused into modern silhouettes. “These methods honour heritage while allowing innovative designs to shine,” Purnima notes. The collection is full of standout pieces — like the Noor Pendant and Zaira Earrings—that marry timeless motifs with sleek, contemporary finishes. “We focus on versatility and complementarity, ensuring that the bride can shine with statement pieces, while bridesmaids can wear delicate options that complement the bridal aesthetic,” Purnima adds.
The Trousseau Prêt Jewellery collection is accessible yet luxurious, offering a wide range of options. “We’re excited to experiment with bold colours like ruby and emerald hues and geometric patterns. These designs bring a refreshing vibrancy to bridal collections,” says Purnima.
