Modern elegance meets tradition: House of Mankaa’s Trousseau Prêt jewellery collection redefines bridal adornment

For the modern bride, the journey to the altar is not just about finding the perfect dress—it’s about curating every detail to reflect her personal style, elegance, and grace. House of Mankaa, the jewellery brand, is redefining bridal adornment with its exquisite Trousseau Prêt Jewellery collection. Designed for brides, bridesmaids, and all the pre-wedding festivities in between, this collection celebrates the timeless allure of traditional jewellery-making techniques while embracing the modern bride’s desire for versatility and effortless chic.

Purnima Jindal, founder of House of Mankaa, and lead designer Khushboo Gupta, have created a line that strikes a perfect balance between heritage and modernity. “The Trousseau Prêt Jewellery collection was born from the desire to offer brides and their loved ones elegant yet versatile pieces that seamlessly complement both traditional and modern pre-wedding festivities. We aim to make jewellery that resonates with personal stories, offering ease of wear for every celebration leading up to the big day,” Purnima shares.