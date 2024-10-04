Quack-tastic! Disney celebrates 90 years of Donald Duck with a whimsical collection

Pantaloons, India’s trendsetting fashion hub, has teamed up with Disney to throw a fabulous 90th birthday bash for none other than Donald Duck! This playful women’s collection is bursting with joy and nostalgia, bringing the iconic duck’s feisty charm to life in a fresh, stylish way.

The collection is a riot of colours and quirky designs, thanks to the creative genius of Mumbai's very own illustrator collective, Doodle Mapuls. The talented trio—Yash Shetty, Amal Nair, and Kirthi Pillai—have sprinkled their avant-garde magic on 25 unique pieces, each one a fun-filled homage to Donald’s spirited personality.

This Disney-inspired collection is a milestone for the brand as it blends the timeless magic of Disney with Doodle Mapuls’ artistic flair, giving customers not just clothes, but a vibrant story of Donald Duck. It’s a fashion statement that shouts fun and fandom.