The latest collection from Aparna Chandra for Nicobar, titled Som, is a luxurious ode to India’s rich craft traditions, elegantly bathed in serene ivory hues. This limitededition line draws its name from the celestial nectar of the gods, symbolising both divinity and the Moon God, Chandra. With a focus on intricate craftsmanship and timeless elegance, Som encapsulates the essence of Indian artistry while offering modern silhouettes that resonate with today’s fashion sensibilities.

Designer Aparna Chandra, co-creative director at Nicobar, embarked on a creative journey that delves deep into the heart of Lucknow’s heritage. Renowned for its majestic architecture and royal traditions, the city serves as an inspiring backdrop for this collection. Som pays homage to the exquisite art of chikankari, a delicate white-on-white embroidery technique synonymous with Lucknow’s cultural identity. This ethereal craftsmanship breathes life into each piece, creating garments that are not only visually stunning but also rich in history.