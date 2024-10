Nature has its own gentle ways of blessing us. From the air we breathe, the food we savour, the water we drink, to the very homes we build — everything is intricately woven into the fabric of nature. In Indian culture, this profound connection is beautifully embodied in the belief that Earth is our mother. Fashion brand Sage Saga’s festive collection, Vasundhara, is a tribute to Mother Earth and her countless blessings, celebrating the abundance and grace she bestows upon us.

Shivangi Gupta, the founder and creative director of Sage Saga, shares about the inspiration behind the collection, saying, “Vasundhara came about as a result of feeling immense gratitude towards the Shakti worship prevalent in India. Our culture relates every element of existence on this earth to one or another divine mother, starting with Mother Earth herself.” She explains that Vasundhara is a heartfelt practice of reverence and gratitude.