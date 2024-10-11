Arte celebrates art in fashion, highlighting the beauty and emotional depth of artistic inspiration in wearable pieces

The world of art is an endless source of wonder, captivating us in every form it takes. It sparks our curiosity, fills us with fascination, and leaves us grateful for its boundless beauty. With its latest collection, Arte, the brand Merakus celebrates the enchanting essence of art through fashion, infusing every piece with the goodness, creativity, and elegance that only art can inspire.

Taking us through the entire idea, the co-founder Sheralli Sharma, says, “Arte is the Italian word for art. The edit draws inspiration from the vibrant world of art. Each piece reflects the colours, textures, and emotions that celebrate creativity in unique ways. The collection highlights the beauty and emotional depth that artistic inspiration brings to wearable pieces.”

Sheralli explains that the name embodies their commitment to blending style with artistry, encouraging wearers to embrace their creativity. “We aimed to create garments that resonate with personal style while evoking expression and storytelling,” she adds.