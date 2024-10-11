Arte celebrates art in fashion, highlighting the beauty and emotional depth of artistic inspiration in wearable pieces

The world of art is an endless source of wonder, captivating us in every form it takes. It sparks our curiosity, fills us with fascination, and leaves us grateful for its boundless beauty. With its latest collection, Arte, the brand Merakus celebrates the enchanting essence of art through fashion, infusing every piece with the goodness, creativity, and elegance that only art can inspire.
Taking us through the entire idea, the co-founder Sheralli Sharma, says, “Arte is the Italian word for art. The edit draws inspiration from the vibrant world of art. Each piece reflects the colours, textures, and emotions that celebrate creativity in unique ways. The collection highlights the beauty and emotional depth that artistic inspiration brings to wearable pieces.”
Sheralli explains that the name embodies their commitment to blending style with artistry, encouraging wearers to embrace their creativity. “We aimed to create garments that resonate with personal style while evoking expression and storytelling,” she adds.
The brand embraces simplicity with a modern edge, allowing each piece to shine through minimalistic design. In Arte, soft base colours like white serve as a canvas for vibrant prints, ensuring they stand out without overpowering the aesthetic.
Sheralli highlights the role of prints in Arte, saying, “Prints infuse each garment with creativity and personality, transforming everyday wear into artistic expressions.” Inspired by nature and graphic art, these prints enhance the visual appeal while maintaining sophistication. “They empower wearers to showcase their distinctiveness through artistic designs, all within a modern, minimalist style,” she adds.
In terms of materials, Arte features high-quality cotton poplin fabric, known for its breathability and comfort. The colour palette is vibrant, derived from various graphic art forms and the beauty of nature, featuring rich hues that evoke the splendour of natural landscapes and artistic expressions.
The collection offers versatile and comfortable pret wear pieces for women, showing elegant dresses, chic tunics, stylish pant sets, and well-tailored jacket and skirt sets. Designed for effortless style, these pieces are perfect for vacations, brunches, or semiformal events.
