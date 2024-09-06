This collection is a profound connection to nature, especially the mystical allure of Kaziranga’s forests

Aaranyam, meaning forest, embodies the collection’s profound connection to nature, especially the mystical allure of Kaziranga’s forests. “We seek not only to highlight the beauty of Assamese craftsmanship but also support local weavers, ensuring their art flourishes within the modern fashion landscape,” the designer says.

The collection seamlessly blends traditional Assamese motifs with modern design elements. The garments, Neha says, are made such that they resonate with both the past and the present. She explains, “Aaranyam features hand-embroidered silhouettes that feature intricate resham, cutdana, sequins, and zari work on premium silk fabrics, all inspired by Assam’s rich flora and fauna.”

Neha also informs us that the woven Assam saris, made from luxurious mulberry silk, are embellished with traditional motifs meticulously crafted by skilled local artisans. “The hand-embroidered saris, drawing from the traditions of local tribes, exemplify the detailed craftsmanship that is the hallmark of this collection,” adds Neha.

For the silhouettes, chiniya silk, satin chiniya silk, and katan silk are carefully selected, offering a perfect blend of texture and sheen. The jackets are crafted from eri silk (vegan silk), adding an ethical touch to the collection while maintaining sophistication and style.

Rs 32,000 upwards. Available online.