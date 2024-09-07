Rock your wedding in style: Vivah by Shobitam's lehengas are the ultimate blend of tradition and trend!

The search for the perfect lehenga is often as intricate as the garment itself. It represents more than just a piece of clothing; it’s a statement of individuality, elegance, and personal style. Amidst a myriad of options, Vivah by Shobitam emerges as a beacon for brides seeking a blend of timeless craftsmanship and modern sophistication. This collection promises to transform the wedding experience with its exquisite designs and meticulous attention to detail.
We talk to Aparna Thyagarajan, co-founder of Shobitam, to know more about the vision behind Vivah and what sets it apart:
What inspired the creation of the Vivah collection?
The collection was born out of a deep appreciation for bridal lehengas and the enthusiasm of our customers. With Vivah, we blend heritage with modernity, showcasing traditional techniques from Kolkata to Delhi, ensuring every bride finds her ideal ensemble.
How does it stand out from other bridal collections?
Vivah’s distinctiveness lies in its fusion of tradition and contemporary design. We offer a spectrum of styles, from Bollywood-inspired glamour to traditional reds and chic pastels. Our lehengas feature intricate embroidery techniques such as dabka and zardosi, each piece reflecting a blend of romance, nostalgia, and modern flair. This collection caters to various occasions, from mehndi ceremonies to cocktail parties, with options that range from lightweight fabrics to more elaborate designs.
Exotic Lehenga with 3d Bride Motifs, full meenakari handworkWhat are the key elements and signature styles?
It is renowned for its traditional craftsmanship, with lehengas adorned with zardosi, dabka, and resham threadwork. Our designs often feature motifs like elephants and peacocks, symbolising grace and prosperity. We also include dynamic depictions of the baraat, capturing the grandeur of the groom’s arrival. This attention to detail and symbolism creates luxurious and evocative pieces.
How do fabrics contribute to its aesthetics?
Fabrics are integral to the collection’s overall experience. We select materials that enhance both the look and comfort of our lehengas. Raw silk is used for blouses for its durability and texture, while organza and sheer fabrics offer an elegant, airy drape for dupattas. The thoughtful use of can-can lining and double dupatta designs ensures both visual impact and comfort, allowing brides to feel as stunning as they look.
How does the customisation process work for brides?
Our customisation process is designed to be personal and seamless. Brides can explore our collection online, choose a design, and provide their measurements. We offer video consultations for further customisation.
What are some standout pieces?
Among the favourites are Gray grace, Palatial pink, Ghoomar, and Adaline. Gray grace is perfect for cocktail parties with its sophisticated grey shade. Palatial pink offers classic elegance with intricate zardozi embroidery. Ghoomar is a vibrant statement piece with bold colours and gota patti work, while Adaline features detailed zardozi embroidery depicting elephants and a doli, symbolising the bride’s departure from her paternal home.
Price starts at Rs 40,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin