Rock your wedding in style: Vivah by Shobitam's lehengas are the ultimate blend of tradition and trend!

The search for the perfect lehenga is often as intricate as the garment itself. It represents more than just a piece of clothing; it’s a statement of individuality, elegance, and personal style. Amidst a myriad of options, Vivah by Shobitam emerges as a beacon for brides seeking a blend of timeless craftsmanship and modern sophistication. This collection promises to transform the wedding experience with its exquisite designs and meticulous attention to detail.

We talk to Aparna Thyagarajan, co-founder of Shobitam, to know more about the vision behind Vivah and what sets it apart:

What inspired the creation of the Vivah collection?

The collection was born out of a deep appreciation for bridal lehengas and the enthusiasm of our customers. With Vivah, we blend heritage with modernity, showcasing traditional techniques from Kolkata to Delhi, ensuring every bride finds her ideal ensemble.

How does it stand out from other bridal collections?

Vivah’s distinctiveness lies in its fusion of tradition and contemporary design. We offer a spectrum of styles, from Bollywood-inspired glamour to traditional reds and chic pastels. Our lehengas feature intricate embroidery techniques such as dabka and zardosi, each piece reflecting a blend of romance, nostalgia, and modern flair. This collection caters to various occasions, from mehndi ceremonies to cocktail parties, with options that range from lightweight fabrics to more elaborate designs.