Shine bright like a queen: Marwar Couture’s silver-toned collection blends royal heritage with modern chic

Marwar Couture’s latest collection is a dazzling tribute to India’s opulent heritage, seamlessly blending traditional grandeur with modern elegance. Drawing inspiration from the rich cultural tapestry of India, the collection features sumptuous silver tones, intricate embroidery, and luxurious fabrics including silk, velvet, and organza. Each piece is a celebration of traditional craftsmanship, incorporating exquisite techniques like zardozi, gota patti, and threadwork.
Founder and creative director, Archiraj Keyal, describes the vision behind this collection. “We were particularly inspired by the historical use of silver in Indian art and fashion. Silver symbolises purity and elegance, and its shimmering quality perfectly reflects the grandeur of Indian festivities,” he shares. The collection’s centerpiece—the silver zari Banarasi saris and elegant sherwanis—embodies this vision, blending timeless beauty with modern sophistication.
Balancing opulence with contemporary flair was a meticulous process for Archiraj. “We wanted to honour traditional crafts while making them feel fresh and relevant. By incorporating modern cuts and streamlined silhouettes, we’ve created pieces that offer both elegance and comfort,” he explains. The design process involved merging classic techniques with modern aesthetics, such as using zardozi embroidery on structured blouses and gota patti on flowing skirts.
The selection of fabrics—silk for its lustrous sheen, velvet for its luxurious depth, and organza for its ethereal lightness—was also pivotal. “Each fabric was chosen to enhance the silver tones and overall opulence of the collection,” Archiraj notes. Silk complements the shimmer of silver, velvet adds a rich texture ideal for evening wear, and organza provides a delicate volume perfect for layered looks.
The brand caters to the discerning bride who values both tradition and modernity. “Our target clientele appreciates the blend of cultural heritage with contemporary fashion. They are fashion-forward individuals seeking exclusivity and elegance,” says Archiraj
The collection’s standout pieces include the silver zardozi lehenga with a contemporary blouse, the velvet gown with gota patti work, and the silk sari with intricate threadwork. Each piece is designed to be versatile, allowing brides to style them for various occasions. From the regal silver lehenga for traditional ceremonies to the chic velvet gown for receptions, Marwar Couture offers timeless beauty with a modern twist.
In Archiraj’s words, “Adorn the bejeweled art. Wear it, embrace it, for you are a piece of it.” The new Ambawatta store, with its regal Rajasthani-inspired design, further enhances the luxurious shopping experience, making every visit a journey into a world of exquisite fashion.
Price on request.
Available online.
