Shine bright like a queen: Marwar Couture’s silver-toned collection blends royal heritage with modern chic

Marwar Couture’s latest collection is a dazzling tribute to India’s opulent heritage, seamlessly blending traditional grandeur with modern elegance. Drawing inspiration from the rich cultural tapestry of India, the collection features sumptuous silver tones, intricate embroidery, and luxurious fabrics including silk, velvet, and organza. Each piece is a celebration of traditional craftsmanship, incorporating exquisite techniques like zardozi, gota patti, and threadwork.

Founder and creative director, Archiraj Keyal, describes the vision behind this collection. “We were particularly inspired by the historical use of silver in Indian art and fashion. Silver symbolises purity and elegance, and its shimmering quality perfectly reflects the grandeur of Indian festivities,” he shares. The collection’s centerpiece—the silver zari Banarasi saris and elegant sherwanis—embodies this vision, blending timeless beauty with modern sophistication.

Balancing opulence with contemporary flair was a meticulous process for Archiraj. “We wanted to honour traditional crafts while making them feel fresh and relevant. By incorporating modern cuts and streamlined silhouettes, we’ve created pieces that offer both elegance and comfort,” he explains. The design process involved merging classic techniques with modern aesthetics, such as using zardozi embroidery on structured blouses and gota patti on flowing skirts.