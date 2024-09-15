Nappa Dori & Royal Enfield’s capsule collection brings leather luxe to the fast lane

What design principles were paramount in blending luxury with practicality?

We aimed for a perfect balance between luxury and utility. Our approach was to create timeless minimalist designs that exude quiet luxury. We chose high-quality materials like durable canvas and luxurious leather, ensuring each piece is both practical and stylish. Features like convenient storage solutions and rugged durability were essential to meet the demands of everyday use.

Can you elaborate on the materials used in the collection?

Canvas and leather were our materials of choice for their complementary strengths. Canvas offers resilience and weather resistance, ideal for outdoor conditions, while leather adds a touch of refined luxury that improves with age. Together, they ensure the collection is both durable and stylish, perfectly suited for the demands of modern life.

What specific design elements reflect the motorcycle heritage in the collection?

The design elements are deeply inspired by Royal Enfield’s classic style. We incorporated vintage-inspired colours and details that echo the classic charm of their motorcycles. Features like the toolkit’s mountable design cater to practical needs during rides, while the rich, aged leather and canvas speak to the enduring legacy of Royal Enfield’s iconic motorcycles.

Price starts at Rs 2,500. Available online.

