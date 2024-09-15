Nappa Dori & Royal Enfield’s capsule collection brings leather luxe to the fast lane

Hold onto your leather jackets and get ready to rev your engines! Nappa Dori, the connoisseur of premium leather craftsmanship, has teamed up with Royal Enfield, the icon of motorcycling heritage, to bring you an exclusive capsule collection that’s a match made in heaven for those who live life on the fast lane. This collaboration is more than just a union of two legendary names; it’s a masterclass in merging classic style with rugged functionality.
From the sleek Navigator Laptop Sleeve to the robust Expedition Duffel Bag, every piece in this collection is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and timeless design. Gautam Sinha, founder and creative director of Nappa Dori, shares the essence of this thrilling partnership, blending the storied legacy of Royal Enfield with the bespoke elegance of Nappa Dori.
What inspired this collaboration?
This was born from our shared passion for exceptional craftsmanship and the thrill of adventure. As a motorcycle enthusiast myself, it felt like a natural fit to combine our strengths. Our goal was to create a collection that resonates with urban explorers and riders alike — functional yet stylish pieces that enhance every journey. We infused the durable spirit of Royal Enfield’s heritage with Nappa Dori’s sophisticated leather detailing. For instance, the canvas used in our designs mirrors the adventurous essence of Royal Enfield, while the hand-stitched leather details showcase Nappa Dori’s hallmark of elegance.
What design principles were paramount in blending luxury with practicality?
We aimed for a perfect balance between luxury and utility. Our approach was to create timeless minimalist designs that exude quiet luxury. We chose high-quality materials like durable canvas and luxurious leather, ensuring each piece is both practical and stylish. Features like convenient storage solutions and rugged durability were essential to meet the demands of everyday use.
Can you elaborate on the materials used in the collection?
Canvas and leather were our materials of choice for their complementary strengths. Canvas offers resilience and weather resistance, ideal for outdoor conditions, while leather adds a touch of refined luxury that improves with age. Together, they ensure the collection is both durable and stylish, perfectly suited for the demands of modern life.
What specific design elements reflect the motorcycle heritage in the collection?
The design elements are deeply inspired by Royal Enfield’s classic style. We incorporated vintage-inspired colours and details that echo the classic charm of their motorcycles. Features like the toolkit’s mountable design cater to practical needs during rides, while the rich, aged leather and canvas speak to the enduring legacy of Royal Enfield’s iconic motorcycles.
Price starts at Rs 2,500. Available online.
