Ladies and gentlemen, fashion enthusiasts and style aficionados, hold onto your hats (or rather, your haute couture) because Punit Balana is about to take you on an unforgettable journey through the vibrant heart of Jaipur with his latest collection, Johari Bazaar. Imagine a whirlwind romance between the bustling streets of a centuries-old market and the opulent world of high fashion. That’s right, we’re talking about a sartorial spectacle where the everyday meets the extraordinary.

During a seemingly ordinary evening stroll through Johari Bazaar, Punit was swept away by a burst of creative inspiration that left him seeing the market’s iconic sights with fresh eyes. The lively puppets, intricately carved wooden blocks, Mughal motifs, dazzling chaandbalis, and ornate jaali work of the bazaar became more than mere elements; they were transformed into the very fabric of his new collection.

“I often find myself wandering through Johari Bazaar, a place that’s as familiar to me as my own skin. But this particular evening, everything felt different. The vibrant energy of the bazaar seemed to glow with a newfound vibrance because I was truly paying attention to the beauty that had always been there,” Punit shares. It’s this enchanting energy that breathes life into every piece of the Johari Bazaar collection.

Punit’s return to his studio was nothing short of a creative renaissance. The playful Khaka patterns inspired by the bazaar’s puppets, and the Mughal motifs meticulously woven into the fabric, showcase Jaipur’s rich heritage reimagined for the modern age. The collection’s colour palette, featuring jewel-like hues of gulaabi gulaal and baingani, echoes the bazaar’s vibrancy, while the sage green, reminiscent of Russian emerald imitation jewellery, adds an elegant touch.