Punit Balana's Johari Bazaar Collection unleashes Jaipur’s magic with a modern twist!

Ladies and gentlemen, fashion enthusiasts and style aficionados, hold onto your hats (or rather, your haute couture) because Punit Balana is about to take you on an unforgettable journey through the vibrant heart of Jaipur with his latest collection, Johari Bazaar. Imagine a whirlwind romance between the bustling streets of a centuries-old market and the opulent world of high fashion. That’s right, we’re talking about a sartorial spectacle where the everyday meets the extraordinary.
During a seemingly ordinary evening stroll through Johari Bazaar, Punit was swept away by a burst of creative inspiration that left him seeing the market’s iconic sights with fresh eyes. The lively puppets, intricately carved wooden blocks, Mughal motifs, dazzling chaandbalis, and ornate jaali work of the bazaar became more than mere elements; they were transformed into the very fabric of his new collection.
“I often find myself wandering through Johari Bazaar, a place that’s as familiar to me as my own skin. But this particular evening, everything felt different. The vibrant energy of the bazaar seemed to glow with a newfound vibrance because I was truly paying attention to the beauty that had always been there,” Punit shares. It’s this enchanting energy that breathes life into every piece of the Johari Bazaar collection.
Punit’s return to his studio was nothing short of a creative renaissance. The playful Khaka patterns inspired by the bazaar’s puppets, and the Mughal motifs meticulously woven into the fabric, showcase Jaipur’s rich heritage reimagined for the modern age. The collection’s colour palette, featuring jewel-like hues of gulaabi gulaal and baingani, echoes the bazaar’s vibrancy, while the sage green, reminiscent of Russian emerald imitation jewellery, adds an elegant touch.
“The colour palette of Johari Bazaar is a deliberate shift from traditional Rajasthani colours. We’ve blended sage, gulabi, and gulal shades to capture Jaipur’s lively spirit in a modern, refreshing way,” Punit explains.
For Punit, Mughal architecture is a never-ending source of inspiration. “The grandeur and intricacy of Mughal monuments, especially those in Jaipur, have always fascinated me. Johari Bazaar, with its elegant Hawa Mahal and delicate latticework, continuously fuels my imagination,” he says. The intricate Mughal motifs in the collection are a testament to this architectural awe, embodying a seamless blend of Hindu Rajput and Mughal styles.
Punit elaborates, “The intricate jalis, the detailed jharokhas, and the traditional dyeing techniques of Johari Bazaar have deeply influenced my designs. We’ve introduced innovative embroidery techniques, such as the elevated coin work, and experimented with vibrant ombré effects to bring the essence of the bazaar to life in a contemporary manner.”
For Punit, every collection is a journey, a process of growth and evolution. And his wish is simple yet profound. “I hope that anyone who wears a piece from Johari Bazaar feels the warmth and connection that went into its creation,” he adds.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin