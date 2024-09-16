Crunch meets couture: Lay’s and Huemn's flavourful fashion fusion

Saumya Rathor, Lay’s category lead at PepsiCo India, spills the beans: “At Lay’s, we’re always on the lookout for fun ways to bring joy to our fans. This collab with Huemn is all about blending our vibrant energy with high-end style, making every snack time an exciting treasure hunt. We’re thrilled to see our fans discovering these exclusive pieces and rocking them in their everyday lives!”

Huemn’s Pranav Misra adds a touch of artistic insight: “We’ve always celebrated wearable art and creativity. Partnering with Lay’s allows us to bring together the comfort of snacking with the joy of fashion. It’s been an amazing journey blending our worlds, and we can’t wait to see our community embracing this fusion of flavour and flair!”

From comfy sweatshirts to trendy t-shirts and chic bodysuits, the exclusive merchandise collection features playful Lay’s prints that are as eye-catching as they are cozy.

Price on request. Available online