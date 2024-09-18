This collection is so comfy, you’ll want to sleep in it!

The lineup features the crème de la crème of supermodels—Candice, Devyn, Mayowa, Taylor, and the fabulous Behati, who’s back to sprinkle some magic dust on the brand. Some of these stunning stars will even light up the runway at the upcoming 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

This collection includes everything from bras and panties to sumptuous slips and bodysuits.

Janie Schaffer, chief of design and creative officer, couldn’t be more thrilled. “We hear our customers seeking everyday comfort and we are thrilled to bring our all-new Victoria’s Secret Dream collection to her, offering beautiful intimates with endless comfort thanks to new technology. This collection answers the call, this time with a whole new level of glamour and ease that we cannot wait for everyone to wear and love just as much as we do.”

So get ready to embrace your inner angel, because the Dream collection is here to make every day feel like a fashion fantasy!

Price starts at Rs 1,999. Available online.