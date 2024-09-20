Fashion collection Synchrony draws inspiration from the balance found in nature

It's interesting how nature reveals itself in the most surprising and magical ways. From the delicate bloom of flowers to the way different species interact with their surroundings and one another — there’s an undeniable sense of wonder in every detail. One of the most breathtaking aspects is the perfect balance and harmony woven into the fabric of the natural world. Whether it’s the captivating arrangement of petals, the mesmerising spiral of seashells, or any tiny, intricate element, nature’s elegance is splendid. Label Shivani Awasty has beautifully captured this essence in her latest collection, Synchrony.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the edit, the founder Shivani tells us, “Synchrony is a captivating ode to the natural world’s harmony, where Fibonacci sequences and geometric forms are prevalent.” Drawing a connection with this idea, she adds, “I wanted to explore how organic beauty and precise mathematical patterns can coexist and create a visually stunning collection.”

Though not a conventional bridal line, she says, Synchrony incorporates elements that would enchant modern brides who seek sleek elegance in contemporary forms. Appropriate for cocktail soirées, receptions, or even wedding parties, the collection offers a unique and sophisticated take for those desiring something extraordinary.