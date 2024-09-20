Fashion collection Synchrony draws inspiration from the balance found in nature
It's interesting how nature reveals itself in the most surprising and magical ways. From the delicate bloom of flowers to the way different species interact with their surroundings and one another — there’s an undeniable sense of wonder in every detail. One of the most breathtaking aspects is the perfect balance and harmony woven into the fabric of the natural world. Whether it’s the captivating arrangement of petals, the mesmerising spiral of seashells, or any tiny, intricate element, nature’s elegance is splendid. Label Shivani Awasty has beautifully captured this essence in her latest collection, Synchrony.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the edit, the founder Shivani tells us, “Synchrony is a captivating ode to the natural world’s harmony, where Fibonacci sequences and geometric forms are prevalent.” Drawing a connection with this idea, she adds, “I wanted to explore how organic beauty and precise mathematical patterns can coexist and create a visually stunning collection.”
Though not a conventional bridal line, she says, Synchrony incorporates elements that would enchant modern brides who seek sleek elegance in contemporary forms. Appropriate for cocktail soirées, receptions, or even wedding parties, the collection offers a unique and sophisticated take for those desiring something extraordinary.
The label is known for blending contemporary aesthetics with bold, statement pieces that make a lasting impression, with a strong commitment to quality and impeccable craftsmanship, ensuring each product is both visually striking and built to last. This design vocabulary shines through in their latest edit.
Shivani says that for Synchrony, she chose luxurious fabrics like satin, silk blends, and organza to balance fluidity and structure. “The cool-toned palette — storm grey, shimmer dust, cool aqua, molten gold, and obsidian black — evokes serenity and sophistication, perfectly complementing the geometric patterns and Fibonacci inspired details. Each piece merges artistic expression with high fashion,” Shivani adds, highlighting the clean lines and precise shapes that define the collection.
Synchrony offers a versatile range of sleek gowns, tailored pantsuits, and figure-flattering dresses, perfect for evening events, cocktail parties, and formal gatherings. Designed to celebrate the female form, the ensembles exude confidence, grace, and modern elegance, ideal for special occasions. Highlighting two standout pieces, Shivani says, “Our black corset gown features intricate detailing that takes exceptional skill and time to craft, while the signature silver tassel gown is hand-embroidered with a fresh design each season.”
Price starts at Rs 38,000. Available in store, At Banjara Hills.
