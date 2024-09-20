As the festive season approaches, there’s an innate desire to adorn oneself in the finest ethnic wear, with many eager to experiment with their outfits, styles, colours, and designs. Embracing the trend of minimalism, this time of year invites us to revel in the elegance of understated fashion. Fashion brand ILMA’s latest festive collection perfectly caters to minimalists, offering an exquisite selection that is ideal for this season’s celebrations.

The sister duo, Nitasha and Bhumika, co-founders of the brand, are passionate about blending classic techniques with contemporary aesthetics to create pieces that radiate understated luxury. Discussing their new festive drop, Bhumika shares, “This edit is perfect for those who appreciate the charm of simplicity while seeking a touch of festive flair. The delicate hand-embroidered accents, paired with gentle hues, create an ensemble that harmoniously blends tradition with modernity.”

The collection includes a range of outfits such as lehenga sets, saris, elegant straight Anarkali suits and co-ord sets. “These pieces are perfect for a variety of occasions, from festive gatherings to intimate wedding celebrations,” Nitasha asserts. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that it offers the perfect balance of elegance and ease, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. The collection features breathable fabrics like modal satin and organza, selected for their lightness and fluidity. Bhumika says, “The colour palette thoughtfully blends the soft, calming touch of beige with the lively energy of orange, embodying festive joy, and the tranquil strength of blue, offering a serene yet powerful presence.” According to them, these hues come together to create a refined yet festive look, perfect for the season’s celebrations. “Some of the key design elements include minimal embellishments with accents of dull gold, emerald green, and ruby red, ensuring each piece remains versatile and elegant, ” Nitasha reveals.