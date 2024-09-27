Discover Thamalli: Exquisite fine jewellery that celebrates legacy and innovation

In the world of fine jewellery, where tradition meets innovation, Thamalli by Adithi Ganeshan stands as a beacon of elegance and craftsmanship. More than a mere jewellery brand, Thamalli is a living tribute to the legacy of Adithi’s grandmothers, Thamizharasi Achi and Anandavalli Achi. Their enduring influence breathes life into each piece, blending classical traditions with contemporary flair to create treasures that are as unique as they are exquisite. As a cherished extension of the prestigious family jewellery enterprise, MSD, Thamalli epitomises luxury, rarity, and exclusivity, captivating connoisseurs and collectors alike.

Adithi Ganeshan, the visionary behind the brand, articulates, “We meticulously select each gemstone for its exceptional quality and provenance, transforming it into breathtaking jewellery that transcends trends and time.” This commitment to ethical sourcing, paired with a harmonious blend of traditional techniques and modern technology, ensures that every Thamalli piece is a true masterpiece.

When asked about the inspiration behind the name, Adithi reveals, “The name is a tribute to my grandmothers, whose legacies deeply influence both me and the brand. Combining their names symbolises the blend of traditional values and timeless elegance they embodied. Named in honour of my affectionate Amamma Thamizharasi and Appatha Anandavalli, Thamalli captures the essence of their remarkable influence.” Thamizharasi, a courageous and empathetic businesswoman, and Anandavalli, a revered matriarch of grace and noble ideals, form the cornerstone of the brand’s identity. Their stories of attention to detail, uniqueness, and elegant simplicity inspire every design.

From vibrant fancy-coloured diamonds to ethereal natural gems, each stone is selected with meticulous care. It is a celebration of heritage and innovation, where each piece of jewellery is a testament to timeless elegance and sophisticated craftsmanship.

Price on request. Location: 144 A, N Usman Rd, T. Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017.

—Team Indulge