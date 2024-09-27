This fashion collection is inspired by the artworks of American painter, Robert Kushner

The world of art is a vast, magical realm, where countless movements and creative minds have shaped expressions of beauty and thought. It’s fascinating to witness how this artistry translates into wearable masterpieces, as fashion designers weave their interpretations into garments that make you feel like a walking story. Studio RIGU’s latest collection, Du Jardins’24, is a good example!

The founder and creative director Riya Garg shares, “Du Jardins’24 is a festive edit inspired by the artwork of Robert Kushner. The word Du Jardins means ‘From the Garden.’” The designer explains how Robert’s artistic exploration of flowers has deeply influenced the collection. “He views flowers both as symbols of beauty and nostalgia and as intricate relationships between organic and geometric forms.”

Delving further into the conceptualisation of this edit, Riya says, “The collection began with in-depth research into botanicals, exploring their colours and varieties, and reimagining them through our signature style.”

Du Jardins’24 draws ideas from imperial ornamental styles and sophisticated colour harmonies. She explains how each print was carefully hand-painted and digitised, followed by extensive fabric testing. “We experimented with new silhouettes to enhance the visual impact of the prints, ensuring that each piece remains centred around its unique print,” she adds.