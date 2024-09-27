This fashion collection is inspired by the artworks of American painter, Robert Kushner

The world of art is a vast, magical realm, where countless movements and creative minds have shaped expressions of beauty and thought. It’s fascinating to witness how this artistry translates into wearable masterpieces, as fashion designers weave their interpretations into garments that make you feel like a walking story. Studio RIGU’s latest collection, Du Jardins’24, is a good example!
The founder and creative director Riya Garg shares, “Du Jardins’24 is a festive edit inspired by the artwork of Robert Kushner. The word Du Jardins means ‘From the Garden.’” The designer explains how Robert’s artistic exploration of flowers has deeply influenced the collection. “He views flowers both as symbols of beauty and nostalgia and as intricate relationships between organic and geometric forms.”
Delving further into the conceptualisation of this edit, Riya says, “The collection began with in-depth research into botanicals, exploring their colours and varieties, and reimagining them through our signature style.”
Du Jardins’24 draws ideas from imperial ornamental styles and sophisticated colour harmonies. She explains how each print was carefully hand-painted and digitised, followed by extensive fabric testing. “We experimented with new silhouettes to enhance the visual impact of the prints, ensuring that each piece remains centred around its unique print,” she adds.
Unconstrained by trends or seasons, the brand focuses on timeless ensembles crafted for the modern woman for any occasion. Their essence shines through in its eccentric prints and relaxed silhouettes, offering everything from co-ords to fitted blazers that seamlessly combine modern style with everyday ease.
The colour palette of Du Jardins’24 is built around three primary hues — red, blue, and yellow — complemented by timeless shades of white and black. Riya explains, “All the shades in nature stem from these basic hues, which then evolve into countless colours.” The collection embodies a festive, bright, and fun aesthetic, showcasing boldness and eclecticism.
Our signature florals are blended with decorative paisleys, handdrawn botanicals, and geometric patterns inspired by art deco murals, Riya adds, describing how these elements come together. The designs explore scale and print placement, with the inclusion of beads, sequins, and metallic elements to mirror the beauty of a flourishing garden.
Discussing the collaboration with local artisans, Riya emphasises the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. “We’ve drawn from various ornamental traditions, blending Kutch beadwork with Zulu motifs to create hand-beaded patches for shirts,” she shares.
“Trims are geometric and in primary colours, inspired by the art deco movement,” she elaborates, also highlighting how folk art motifs of animals and fauna were thoughtfully incorporated to infuse cultural depth into the collection.
Price starts at Rs 9,500. Available online.
