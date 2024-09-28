Heartfelt hype: Celebrate 15 years of Converse x PLAY Comme des Garçons

Get ready to fall in love all over again! Converse and Comme des Garçons are turning back the clock to celebrate their epic partnership's 15th anniversary with the return of the iconic Single Hearts design. Originally launched in 2009, this collaboration has been a game-changer in the footwear world, blending street style with minimalist charm.

What’s the scoop? The beloved ‘Hearts and Eyes’ logo is making its grand return on the Chuck 70 and Chuck 70 Ox models, giving sneakerheads something to swoon over. The original design stays true to its roots, keeping all the charm from the first drop, while stepping up the game with premium materials and a comfy fit.

This OG Single Hearts pack features the Chuck 70 and Chuck 70 Ox, both flaunting that signature heart-and-eyes logo in classic Milk and Black colourways. Each pair is crafted with high-quality canvas, complete with co-branded sock liners and OrthoLite cushioning to keep you comfy while you strut your stuff.

Price starts at Rs 11,999. Available online.