Homegorwn label Nirmooha’s Vilaya edit offers a blend of classy silhouettes

Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia’s label Nirmooha has come up with a stunning season-fluid collection, Vilaya -- a classy fusion of ethnic and modern silhouettes with intricate 3-D embroideries and embellishments on light fabrics. We speak with Prreeti to know more.

Tell us all about the collection, Vilaya.

This collection features luxury casuals and lifestyle prints and blends high-end fashion with comfort and everyday style. The collection aims at bridging the gap between sophistication and ease, offering a well-rounded wardrobe for those who appreciate both luxury and comfort. We have blended casual and Indian aesthetics with opulence and cultural richness of

Indian design The styles are sophisticated yet relaxed and incorporate intricate prints, patterns, and textures inspired by classy artistry.

Nirmooha's Vilaya edit

What's the overall trend for 2024?

Though the focus on bright highlighter colours, neutral colour palettes will rule streetwear too. Mesh and sheer fabrics, warmers, and baggy pants would be trending.

And spring summer resort holiday wear?

It will include lightweight fabrics, vibrant colours, and tropical-inspired prints. Flowy dresses, breathable linen pieces, and versatile swimwear will be the flavour of the season.

What are the summer wardrobe must-haves?

Some of the must-haves include lightweight tops, shorts, dresses, casual button up shirts along with crop tops and skirts.

Nirmooha's Vilaya edit

What's the upcoming collection you are working on?

We’re currently working on a collection which examines the underlying principles of individuality, incorporating various components that work together harmoniously, resulting in a collective impact that is greater than each individual part. Drawing inspiration from the interconnected roots of trees and abstract patterns lying in nature.

Who according to you carries outfits in the most stylish way?

Deepika Padukone stands out for her impeccable style, showcasing a sophisticated and trendsetting approach to fashion. Her choices effortlessly blend elegance with contemporary trends, making her a prominent figure in the fashion landscape.

On the male fashion front, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is distinguished for his sartorial choices, reflecting a poised and tailored image. His wardrobe choices often exude a sense of cultural significance and meticulous attention to detail, contributing to a polished and stylish public persona.

Nirmooha's Vilaya edit

How have you evolved as a designer in all these years?

One pivotal shift in my approach has been the adoption of design thinking—a problem-solving methodology that centres around empathising with users, defining challenges, ideating innovative solutions, prototyping, and iteratively testing. This strategic framework has proven instrumental in enhancing my ability to identify and address user needs with precision.

Additionally, I've come to appreciate the transformative impact of visual storytelling as a powerful tool for engaging users and effectively conveying complex ideas.

On nirmohafashionhouse.com