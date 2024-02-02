Wildflower’23, a gender-inclusive edit, is an ode to a non-conformist attitude

After the hushed stillness of winter, the blooming flowers of spring burst forth, a radiant celebration that banishes gloominess and ushers in joy. The vibrant hues of these gorgeous blossoms paint the world with newfound vitality, marking a beautiful transition in the seasons. Fashion brand Studio RIGU’s Wildflower’23 collection, born on the cusp of this seasonal change, elegantly captures the essence of a wild bloom emerging amidst the sombre winter sorrows. The brand’s distinctive charm lies in blending maximalist romantic and floral prints within minimalistic silhouettes. Specialising in crafting a liveable luxury wardrobe that radiates euphoria, they live up to their commitment to seasonless and transitional collections.

Telling us more about Wildflower’23, the founder and creative director, Riya Gupta, says, “Emphasising on visuals all-over, head-to-toe silhouettes where textures and shapes form a maximalist continuum, this collection sparks joy amidst the absolute stillness of winter.” She asserts that Wildflower’23 embodies a free spirit, bravely flourishing in a world dominated by conformity. The edit serves as an ode to a non-conformist attitude. Infusing a touch of romantic femininity, the collection features opulent flowers. Showcasing the cool spirit and versatility of the brand, Riya blends codes with blurred and maximalist florals, softened by tonal embellishments. Immersed in fluidity and movement, enhanced by an abundance of sequined shine, the edit transcends traditional gender norms. It avoids strict adherence to masculine or feminine norms.

Pieces from the collection

Wildflower’23 consists of party wear, casual outfits, and evening wear. Therefore, these ensembles are suitable for dinner get-togethers, and informal occasions. The silhouettes are easy-to-wear, versatile and size-inclusive. “We have a mix of free-size pieces and conservative pieces for all body types. The prints contrasted with colours and textures maintain a sense of style and luxury.” adds the designer.

Wildflower’23 manifests as a riot of emotions, skillfully blending various fabrics, trims, and embellishments. “The stunning vegan silk fabrication is complemented by the gentle touch of viscose velvet. Hand-embroidered sequins contribute to an overall bold and striking look. This season introduces a unique patchwork dress crafted from leftover fabric, elevating the mood and adding a distinct flair to the ensemble,” adds Riya.

She expresses that Wildflower’23 comprises familiar silhouettes, updating classics like the trench with stripe details and transforming the signature kimono into a velvet fringe dress. The overarching concept is to create a non-basic uniform. In a first time inclusion, viscose velvet is incorporated for winter layering. The collection features a mix of co-ords, separates, and abundant sequins, catering to the party season.

Rs 9,500 onwards. Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi