Conscious clothing label Virgio’s Valentine's Day edit, inspired by Moulin Rouge, is perfect for a romantic date

Virgio, the sustainable clothing label is all set to launch their highly anticipated Valentine's Day edit — The Date Collection, which encapsulates the essence of love, romance and sensuality. “Designed from recycled fabric, the collection draws cues from the romance, drama and passion of Moulin Rouge (2001 jukebox musical romantic drama film),” design head, Mukesh Raghuwanshi begins. The name of the edit reflects the collection’s focus on love and passion, creating an ideal choice for those who want to make a statement while being environmentally mindful.

The Valentine's Day Collection distinguishes itself by utilising 100 percent recycled polyester, showcasing the homegrown brand’s dedication to conscious choices and sustainability. It reinvents romance by combining beautiful recycled fabrics, elegant and bold styles and detailed embellishments. “The transparency in displaying each dress’s environmental footprint (in the form of energy, water and carbon) promotes conscious consumerism and awareness about the environmental impact of fashion choices,” he elucidates.

The Valentine collection is a limited edition featuring 26 pieces. The diverse silhouettes in the collection are designed with curved seams that highlight and embrace the wearer’s shape with a mix of dresses, co-ords, trousers, skirts and corsets in shades of red, black and white. “The ensembles are fashioned in the form of satin and moss crepe. Satin, crafted from recycled plastic waste. This sustainable fabric captivates with its smooth texture, graceful drape, and opulent aesthetics. Moss crepe crafted from recycled plastic, delivers a drape of dreams due to its crimped texture,” the designer shares.

Out of the lot, here are some pieces that stand out — Ashley (a lycra satin halter neck dress featuring lace detailing), Jeslin (corset dress with sweetheart neckline and flutter sleeve), Bianca (sleek black co-ords boasting a corset top and pencil skirt) and Scarlet (lycra satin red bodycon dress paired with detachable sleeves).

₹1,190 onwards. Available online.

