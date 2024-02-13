Five non-traditional gifts for Valentine's Day 2024

Roses, chocolates and teddy bears are old news! This Valentine's Day, switch things up a little and invest in non-traditional pieces like sneakers, saris and even grooming devices. Trust us, your partner will appreciate a functional and stylish piece like a pair of shoes that they can rock every day because they can buy themselves flowers!

Sari Smitten



The dola silk sari by Kalki Fashion is a drape woven in the nostalgic rose pink shade and it comes with a silver floral border and pink tassels on the side. Girls, ditch the bodycon dress and high-slit gowns. This V-day, rock this traditional piece and how! ₹6,232. Available Online.

Tie the knot



Nike’s Court Legacy Lift is one of the many iconic offerings from Nike’s Valentine's collection. These red sneakers with white details have a rubber outsole that helps with durable traction balancing function with style. Heels are so yesterday! Cop these shoes that are soft and comfortable enough to be your go-to shoes every day. ₹7,495. Available online.

Petal packed



Getting roses is cool but wearing them is even better and this Victoria’s Secret Corset by Apparel Group is the perfect pick. Crafted for allure, this corset features a shapely boning and an array of handcrafted stain rosettes which are elegant as well as exquisite. Leaving you snatched and ready for the perfect V-day party, this corset can be paired with anything and still be the subject of every conversation. ₹23,499. Available online.

Rapunzel Romance



Morphy Richards has a bunch of grooming products for you to pick from but our favourite has to be the KeraFlow Keratin Hair Straightener which comes with a 30-second auto-off and five adjustable temperature settings. It’s a fix for all bad hair days and every time your beau is getting ready for the day, they will think of you. ₹2,495. Available online.

Cuddles and more!



Give your partner this pullover style hoodie from the Adidas Z.N.E collection only for you to steal it later on. The secret to every healthy relationship is to have one partner buy clothes and the other just borrow them and never return them. ₹8,999. Available online.

— Compiled by Michelle John