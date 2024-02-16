Challani's latest store opening introduced us to a world of impeccable yet simple gold and diamond pieces

The vital part of couture — jewellery and accessories — adds balance to every look. Keeping that in mind, many demographics rely heavily on their perfect choices of bijoux, suitable for everyday wear, yet never losing their intended charm. Herein lies the contribution of gold and diamond jewellery by the Challani Group



With their latest store, called Lille, opening in the city, the jewellery giant has introduced to their patrons in Chennai, a variety of collections. Replete with gold earrings, pendants, necklaces and bangles, the pink-hued store stands out with a subtle charm, much like the pieces it houses.



Our visit to their adorable store also introduced us to the celebrated actor and singer Andrea Jeremiah, who upon inaugurating the store gave the crowd a peek into her bijoux choices. For the diva, lightweight jewellery works best as she “doesn’t wear grand jewellery”. While playing coy on her upcoming releases, Andrea highlights a specific Lille piece she took a liking to, the design of which she “hadn’t come across earlier”. This was a ring that transformed into a bangle upon expanding. To learn more about such pieces, we rope in Gautam Challani of the Challani Group for a brief chat.



Gautam highlights that Lille is a vibrant reflection of the consistent delivery of quality with a keen focus on design. He informs us that pieces under this collection are 18k gold and diamond, making them quite affordable for the younger bijoux fanatics. Another feature that Gautam highlights for this collection is its ability to be lightweight, making it all the more comfortable for regular users to be at ease while looking their best. Calling it the “upgraded stock”, Gautam brings to our focus that the designs have followed trends aptly, keeping the youth and regular officegoers in the loop of what works and what doesn’t. A personal suggestion from Gautam immediately points towards their chains. “The 1-gram and 2-gram variants are easily purchaseable,” he says.



Our browsing also introduced us to coloured stones like Turquoise, Amethyst, Sapphire, Ruby, and Emerald. These stones have been masterfully included within the jewellery states giving them a pleasant finish. The store is equally replete with collections of men’s and children’s jewellery as well.



The Lille collection is presented as the perfect option for anyone who wants to have a minimalistic approach, pointed out in their tagline. We ask Gautam why this is such an overarching trend in fashion right now. He opines that not everyone can afford heavier, more expensive jewellery pieces. Hence they bank on simpler more affordable collections like Lille to add some vibrancy, elegance, eccentricity and boldness to their outfits.



Rs5,000 onwards.

At VR Mall, Thirumangalam.