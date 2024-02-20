Diva'ni's latest collection, Sarhad, celebrates the label's 10th anniversary with crafts that surpass boundaries

Set against the backdrop of undivided India, where boundaries are blurred and cultures intertwined, Sarhad meaning border escorts you on a journey of love, friendship and brotherhood that transcends time and geography This evocative ode that unites us all with a legacy stretching far beyond the confines of history marks the 10th anniversary of the couture label Diva'ni. Sarhad, the latest collection, steeped in nostalgia and brought to life with age-old techniques of zardosi embroidery, weaves together tales from a bygone era that resonates deeply with our present and shapes our collective future. "Over the past decade, Diva'ni has evolved into a brand synonymous with nostalgia, weaving human stories into its identity. My nani hailed from Lahore and seeing the beautiful craft bringing together the culture of India inspired me to build what we see today. Her wardrobe, her wedding albums and the family heirlooms have left such a remarkable impact on me that we keep going back to it," Sanya Dhir, founder, tells us.

Caption

Kalabatun, the original raw form of zardosi, was the founding pillar. Aiming at bringing back these forgotten techniques of embroidery, this collection promises a vintage kaleidoscope of restored pieces of zardosi in gold, silver and platinum threads from the Awadh-Oudh gharana. "From the ek taar tissue silk lehengas to farisha and kutki odhanas, dori-dapka ghararas to pure gold and silver taar woven silk saris the collection also marks the launch of our men's couture collection with antique jamavars and accessories like classic traditional batuas, parandas and the topi," she elaborates.

Featuring hues borrowed from Raja Ravi Verma-inspired charcoal grey to the much-loved sindoori red, the colour palette boasts firoza and rani that add to the old-school fla vour alongside shades of ivory and gold derived from antique banarasis and zaris. "With a combination of deep earthy taupe, dhani greens meeting royal violet and cola browns, Diva'ni celebrates a Mughal palette on pure muga silks, hand-spun benarasi tissue, restored antique jamavars and khim-khab," the creative director shares.

With motifs from Persian and Mughal influences such as the chand boota and the signature anaar boota consciously woven into the designs, these restored and revived couture pieces hold significance by preserving heritage and contributing to sustainable fashion practices. "As a brand, we never believed in fast fashion and ever-changing trends. We always wanted to create heirlooms that could with stand the test of time and could be passed on to future generations. The brand's narratives advocate for slow living and looking back in time to take inspiration from our glorious past," she signs off.

₹1,00,000 onwards. Available online.