Designer Nupur Kanoi’s edit, Ukiyo in Stripes is a fresh take on the classic stripes

Inspired by her travels round the world, designer Nupur Kanoi is never short of ideas when it comes to creating sassy and vibrant resort wear for fashionistas young and old. Stripes have been a fashion icon for ages, and her latest collection, Ukiyo in Stripes, takes them to a whole new level. Inspired by the 70s, these bold, eye-catching, and gender-fluid stripes are perfect for anyone desiring a fierce and androgynous look. The collection features a mix of fabrics, including digital prints on crepe and satin, which add a modern twist to the classic stripe pattern. The colour palette is bright and eclectic with monochrome stripe panel inserts, as detailing. There are bold reds, vivid blues, striking whites, and playful pops of pink, and the edit goes beyond the typical horizontal stripes, featuring a variety of stripe orientations, including vertical, diagonal and asymmetrical ones.

Nupur tells us more.

Nupur Kanoi's Ukiyo in Stripes

What's the idea behind the collection?

The word Ukiyo literally means, the floating world, detached from the troubles of life – a Japanese word used to describe urban lifestyle and culture, especially the pleasure-seeking aspects.

Ukiyo in Stripes is an imagery of global street style on a trip to Abbey Road. A refresher on the classic stripe trend that has pervaded every era and every wardrobe quite effortlessly over the years.

Nupur Kanoi's Ukiyo in Stripes

How different will fashion be this summer?

Fashion is possibly heading towards embracing individuality and celebrating diversity with inclusivity. The quiet luxury of the understated 90s, seems to be taking prominence over fast fashion trends. Timeless and versatile pieces that can be wardrobe staples for the long haul and can be easily styled, dressed up or down for different occasions will trend. Make sure you have a classic summer trench, pencil skirts, trouser suits, a well-cut blazer, crisp white shirts, and a couple of classic jeans in your wardrobe that you can team with absolutely everything. This summer will be all about classic whites, sheer or layered in tones, monochromes, of course, with a dash of red. Sequin is a classic choice when you want to sparkle on a gloomy day. Florals, a summer staple, still work combined with quintessential pieces.

Nupur Kanoi's Ukiyo in Stripes

How has your design philosophy changed over the years?

I believe in creating timeless pieces that eventually become wardrobe staples and can be used with versatility at different occasions. My journey as a designer has been about finding the perfect balance between style, sustainability, social responsibility and a constant effort to keep experimenting with traditional crafts in a modern context, for a global audience.

What's the collection you are working on right now?

We just released a new capsule of SITAARA in classic monochrome tones and reds. A more cocktail and party vibe that dominates summer weddings. My personal wardrobe is mostly monochrome so this collection reflects my comfort with the palette and my sheer love for monochrome. There is also a sense of theatrical charm and romance in the setting which comes from my eternal love for classic movies, theatre and old-world glamour.