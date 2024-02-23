Here’s a modern take on India’s rich past, blending tradition with contemporary silhouettes 

India’s rich history is woven with threads of opulence and grandeur, a legacy that resonates through the ages. Among the many chapters that adorn this historical narrative, the era of the Nizams and the Mughals stands out. Though it may have faded with time, its influence continues to reverberate through the monuments, attire, and culinary delights that grace modern India. Fashion designer Gopi Vaid’s new collection, Golconda, serves as a moder n tribute to India’s opulent past, featuring exquisite silhouettes that seamlessly blend tradition with modernity. Sharing her idea, the designer tells us, “The name, Golconda captures my imagination with stories of India’s strength and glory, a time of jewels and kings, beauty and riches!”

For her, it was a “mesmerising” journey to explore the collection inspired by the exquisite vintage weaves and treasures of India’s richest sultanate. She explains, “We have transformed opulent threads of history into contemporary silhouettes, blending tradition with modernity, paying homage to the rich artisanal wealth of yesteryear. Infusing youthful, globally appealing silhouettes into timeless fabrics, our collection gives relevance to India’s rich past.”

From the classic grace of saris and lehengas to the contemporary edgy ensembles of pants and blazers, silhouettes in this collection embrace diversity and versatility. From formal events to casual gatherings, Golconda provides options that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of modern individuals.

Coming to the colour palette, the edit includes vibrant reds, passionate oranges, happy limes, rich purple, and alluring rani pink, making it the perfect curation for bold and joyous festivities.“Meanwhile, the timeless language of black and white bears testament to eternal elegance and grace. This is a narrative of love and passion, where every piece tells a story of love and beauty,” adds Gopi. The colour palette, inspired by the region’s landscape, architecture, and traditional textiles, boasts rich jewel tones, reflecting the opulence associated with Nizami culture. When discussing the Nizami influence on modern India, the city of Hyderabad and its iconic Golconda Fort naturally come to mind. Gopi deftly incorporated its rich cultural heritage into her designs. She reveals, “The entire process involves a thoughtful blend of historical research, cultural symbolism, and creative interpretation.”

Fabrics such as silk, brocade, and organza to reflect the grandeur of the Nizami era. This was followed by the creation of silhouettes that seamlessly blend traditional Nizami attire with modern fashion sensibilities. For instance, incorporating the flowing drapes of traditional sherwanis and anarkalis with contemporary cuts and silhouettes. Furthermore, various design elements inspired by the architecture of Golconda Fort, such as geometric patterns, floral motifs, and arches, were brought to life in the clothing through intricate embroidery, prints, or appliqué work. Artisans proficient in zardozi embroidery, a traditional Indian technique using metallic threads and embellishments, as Gopi shares, adding intricate detailing to the garments.

Gopi summarises by saying, “Golconda aims to evoke regal elegance and cultural pride, balancing tradition and modernity, luxury and comfort. Inspired by the opulence of the Nizami heritage and landmarks like Golconda Fort, it celebrates Hyderabad’s heritage and legacy through traditional designs, motifs, and craftsmanship techniques.” Famous celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Tamannaah Bhatia and others were spotted wearing pieces from the collection.

