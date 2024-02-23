Studio Renn brings collection from its India Art Fair 2024 presentation to Chennai this month

Art is normally considered the gateway to understanding complex thoughts. Such creative work often goes underexplored. But Studio Renn’s jewellery collection, [Prime]al II stands out among the crowd. The abstract pieces from this collection were recently presented at the popular India Art Fair 2024, held in Delhi. The collection having been heralded immensely, will now be showcased in Chennai. Elucidating on various existential thoughts reflected through these pieces, designer and co-founder Rahul Jhaveri says, “What came of this exploration, what we view as something unencumbered and pure is an indigenous contemporary aesthetic — one which is our own.” To learn further about this design philosophy, the materials used in this collection and more, we engage with the designer in a deeper chat. Excerpts:



What inspires the pieces showcased at the recently concluded India Art Fair?

The work presented at the Design Showcase of the India Art Fair 2024 titled Material Studies was a 25-piece selection that showcased the studio's imaginative and experimental approach to design and materiality. Blackened matt gold, unpolished grey gold, reflective gold surfaces, innovative setting techniques, special-cut free-form diamonds, rotten wood, weathered riverbed limestone and acid-treated concrete were showcased through five distinct explorations in fine jewellery.



What was the collaborative process like during the conception of this collection?

[Prime]al II was born from a poem titled Eyes Open written by me. It is the study of the significance of simple things and the simplicity of significant things. Ideas of protection, abundance, myths of creation and perceptions of time and space are interpreted through the studio’s lens.



Tell us about the design philosophy that guides this collection.

[Prime]al II builds on the premise that abstraction is the most instinctive reaction to the world around us. We’ve abstracted the form of a crocodile, cactus, fish, seed, shell and other objects that are symbols for complex ideas like protection, fertility, abundance, cyclicity, etc.



Tell us about the materials used for these pieces.

Different colours and finishes of gold, gem-quality diamonds, coloured gemstones and pearls, wood and concrete feature in the collection.



What do you see trending in bijouterie this season?

Not just in jewellery, but across design – from fashion, and product to furniture – there has been a throwback to all things vintage and analogue, all things ’80s.



Any upcoming collections you can tell us about?

We showcased [Prime]al II for the first time in November 2023 in Mumbai. We will continue to build on this study for the next couple of years through our explorations in form and materials.