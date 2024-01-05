Silver for all seasons: Our visit to the all-new Fedha store in Chennai introduces us to everything silver 

Challani’s tryst with elegant designs is no secret. The same is the case for their latest range of silver jewellery called Fedha. With trendy pieces adding the age-old and traditional look and feel to your beauty, the collection is sure to appeal to lovers of silver jewellery. The popular bijoux label has now opened its doors to the latest Fedha store in the city. In attendance at the launch was actress Aishwarya Rajesh who tried on the exquisite collection. While doing so, she remarked, “Silver is going to be the next big thing!”



As we rope in Goutham Challani of the Challani group for an exclusive discussion about the first store in the city, we learn more about the collection, the designs, the inspirations and more. Talking about the highlights of this collection, Goutham says, “As time passes, the prices for silver and gold increase. Hence, those unable to purchase gold will opt for silver. So, to cater to this potential demand, we have a variety of collections — stones, diamond fishing collections, and many others.”



While discussing specific stand-out pieces from this exquisite range, he shares, “We have some Victorian era-type collections, which are all about polished black stones. These are also quite the trendy pieces right now.” He further adds, “The reason why it stands out is because of its finishing and the immaculate work. Although it’s in silver, it feels like you’re wearing gold.



Travel was also crucial to the research process of this range, Goutham reveals. “We travelled to Italy and Turkey, in addition to many parts within our own country” He reiterates that it is one of the first stores in the city to exclusively cater to the hallmarked silver jewellery needs of the population



Extending our discussion to sartorial trends, Goutham reveals more. “We have a collection that also concentrates on men’s bijouterie needs, which is often overlooked. The pieces under these include kadas, watches, straps, studs and rings.” He further adds, “I travel 15 days a month to research for new collections. So, we are constantly updated about trends in the city.”



Goutham continues by mentioning that there are many more store openings in the pipeline. “Every day is a new day for us. Our patrons are important to us and that’s who we focus on more for our collections,” he concludes.



Rs.300 onwards.

At Selaiyur, Chennai.

To be available online soon.