Econock’s Solstice jewellery collection converts waste into wonders

In 2020, when the world was hit by the apocalyptic pandemic, an opportunity knocked on the doorstep of accessory label Econock. It was a call to turn trash or discarded materials into treasure. The label helmed by Ribhav Kapur has since then contributed to a circular economy by creating luxury and functional accessories like bags, belts and jewellery made out of industrial waste. Their design philosophy is quite simple -- embrace Kintsugi. It is a Japanese term that describes embracing flaws and so waste (imperfect) materials were mended with innovative craftsmanship to create durable, chic and practical luxury pieces.

Leather based jewellery

Now, the eco-friendly label has dropped a new collection of leather based jewellery, Solstice as a tribute to the phenomenal celestial moment that happens twice a year, in June and December. Each piece in the new edit is inspired by the idea of change and transformation. “The edit is aligned with the astronomical event that sparked its creation. This deliberate timing adds a meaningful touch, encouraging wearers to connect with the cosmic rhythm and embrace the symbolism of transition as they embark on a new phase,” tells Ribhav.

From Solstice collection

Expect minimalist and everyday wear jewellery pieces like earrcuffs, bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings and brooches crafted from upcycled leather and gold embroidery. To add a touch of sophistication, they’re finished in black enamel and gold finish and adorned with mystical sun-ray details, reflecting the beautiful interplay of light during the sun's descent. These radiant motifs tell a story of transition and renewal. Telling us about the design process, Ribhav adds, “The Solstice collection also involves the creative exploration of brass—an economical yet versatile material. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted, emphasising experimental design language. This approach allows for unique, artisanal creations that are timeless and promote versatility.”

Handbag

He adds on the eco-friendly aspect of this collection, “We source materials like scrap leather from industrial byproducts and transform overlooked remnants into exquisite pieces of high fashion. Later, these minuscule remnants are ingeniously repurposed as surface embellishments, turning what might be considered waste into meaningful design.”

Necklace

When asked to predict jewellery trends for 2024, he concludes by saying, “spiritual jewellery, such as zodiac and planetary-themed designs, novelty hardware in jewellery and the resurgence of larger-than-life accessories will be on the rise. In 2024, people are likely to embrace a more personalised approach to trends, steering clear of conformity.

Rs. 2,000 upwards. Available online.

-PR