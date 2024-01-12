Nestasia drops its home decor collection of everyday utilities

While living and working in several places in South East Asia, Aditi Murarka and her husband Anurag Agrawal noted how passionate they were for all things home décor, while setting up their three homes in a span of two years. “I recall that during the entire process of decorating our homes, we thoroughly enjoyed finding unique products that not only looked great but also reflected our personalities. We realised how the design of the products mattered to us,” Aditi begins adding that while the process was invigorating, they both felt the need to have more “design-led and functional options”. This became the basis for converting passion into a profession by starting the décor and lifestyle brand Nestasia in 2019. It specialises in travel accessories, cutlery, kitchenware, stationary, vanity accessories and more.

Coffee cups

After bringing a slew of topical collections for occasions like Rakshabandhan, Diwali, Christmas and other festivities, the lifestyle brand now drops its New Year collection. It is inspired by modern contemporary design and comprises exquisite wall art, accent pieces, vases, mirrors, table runners, ceramic cups, coasters, minimalist wall art and more. “The start of the year signifies new beginnings and also tends to be the perfect time to discuss trend forecasts. Therefore, we wanted to kick off this year with some fresh edits,” Aditi tells us about the new drop.

Table runners

Each piece is chic, and contemporary and adds to newness in the interiors. Aditi explains the fresh take on designs, “We’ve already carved a niche for contemporary doughnut-shaped vases, but with the new year, we’ve added elliptical-shaped doughnut vases to show an innovative approach. Each piece of these fresh additions is unique. For example, if you take a closer look at a Rainforest table photo frame, it’ll appear as if half of the frame is inspired by tropical style, whereas the other half has a raw and stone-like surface. These elements will add a touch of your personality to your own space because I believe that our homes should truly reflect ourselves. Similarly, the wall art collection includes neutral-toned pieces with flowing, modern forms and shapes. The play on textures, relief design, and embossed art can add a fresh new perspective to one’s walls.”

Artworks

Post-pandemic homes have become a multifaceted sanctuary that accommodates our work, lifestyle, and relaxation -- all in one. A noticeable trend is the heightened emphasis on both form and functionality. Attuned to that, Aditi throws light on what’d be in demand in 2024, “Art gallery-inspired spaces will be on the rise and that’s why we have revamped our wall art section completely where artworks depict free-flowing patterns. I also feel that pattern-on-pattern and less minimalistic designs are going to rule 2024 since people now want their homes to have character and reflect their personalities. Larger accent pieces that create focal points are going to gain more importance because every product in your house will have a role to play. Browns and calming blues, again earthy tones, will dominate.”

Rs. 400 upwards. Available online.

Mail: priyamvada@newndianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada