Vinusto drops a sustainable wedding collection made in pure handlooms and leftovers

In the digital era, the term "creators" often conjures a brigade of influencers, but for handloom label Vinusto, the original "creators'' are still the humble craftsmen. The label, a social impact enterprise, goes beyond just preserving India's cultural heritage through handcrafted clothing; it empowers craftsmen both financially and with upskilling them.

Looks from the wedding edit

Now, the Delhi-NCR based label drops the second edition of their wedding line,Maya featuring classic saris, lehengas, Anarkali kurtas, sharara sets, and kaftans. They are painted in rich hues of maroon, turmeric yellow, mehendi green, gold, and ivory, perfect for every wedding ceremony. Telling us about the new launch, founder and entrepreneur Anshula Yuvaraj shares, “This collection, as the name suggests, is inspired by Maya – the Goddess of illusion, dreams and creativity, the one who turns the Wheel of Fate. Maya is the eternal form of Shakti-- the supreme feminine power and the Divine Mother.”

Looks from the wedding edit

The edit brings complex-to-create but easy designs, with dreamy and flowy silhouettes. They are embellished with zari and textured weaves that bring the feminine allure to each piece. “Maya is made in silk, zari, and texture weave. It is adorned with embroidered laces and patchwork to add a glowing richness to all the pieces. We have also used handwoven Chanderi and experimented with hand-embroidered lace, to create a lightweight and breathable appeal to the outfits,” Anshula, herself a handloom enthusiast, adds.

Ethnic wear

With its traditional colours and distinctive design language, Maya brings joy to wedding traditions and rituals. It is an attempt to replace the heavily embroidered and elaborate silhouettes and create modern yet classic fuss-free designs for family weddings. The collection holds a deeper meaning beyond just being occasion wear as it’s eco-friendly. Anshula elaborates, “Maya has been conceptualised as a sustainable collection. The outfits are made in pure handlooms, and the trims have been created with post-production leftover fabric. It has versatile styles that are subtle, classic and can be used for multiple occasions after the wedding so you don’t need to stack away the outfits after only one use.”

Rs. 10,000 upwards. Available online

