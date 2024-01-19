Fashion brand Aayushi Maniar’s latest collection Enchanted draws inspiration from flowers

Flowers are not mere objects; they are ambassadors of beauty, carriers of emotions, and muses for artistic souls. They emerge as nature’s delicate strokes, painting the world with distinctive textures, mesmerising hues, and captivating fragrances. Not just artistes, but even fashion enthusiasts embrace the enchanting allure of flowers, incorporating them in various forms to enhance the beauty of their collections. Fashion designer Aayushi Maniar’s latest collection Enchanted encapsulates the appealing charm of florals.

The brand’s distinctiveness is evident in its creation of a dedicated space for floral enthusiasts. Embracing a global design perspective, its design vocabulary is enriched by myriad influences, encompassing diverse floral patterns such as chintz, Indian, Moghul, botanical, and more. Aayushi agrees that these inspirations converge to shape her creations, offering a reflection of worldwide artistic diversity.

Collection: Enchanted

She tells us, “With Enchanted, I aimed to present an inspiring series of outfits that pay homage to the timeless beauty of florals. This collection transports you to an otherworldly garden, embodying every girl’s fantasy of a fairy-tale ending. Drawing inspiration from the enchanted forest guarded by the Goddess of flowers, Flora, our pieces nicely blend drama and simplicity.”

The collection caters to a broad audience with its diverse range of lehengas, offering classic and contemporary styles, ensuring there's something for everyone. This versatility makes it ideal for festive occasions and the wedding season. Aayushi explains, “We specialise in curating vibrant outfits appropriate for occasions like mehendi, haldi, phoolo ki holi, and others. Enchanted harmoniously aligns with these occasions, featuring a delightful array of lehengas in diverse tones. From classic sets to contemporary capes, jumpsuits, draped skirts, and body suits, our collection is crafted to express the unique personality of each bride or her entourage.”

For fabrics, the designer used an opulent variety of silk textures, ranging from the luxurious feel of upada silk to the smooth elegance of crepe silk. She says, “Raw silk adds a touch of rustic allure, while habutai silk embodies a delicate and refined quality. It is to be noted that cotton silk brings comfort and breathability into the mix.” The distinct texture of these fabrics harmonises well with a palette of aqua, lilac, ivory, pinks, and green shades.

Explaining the importance of different shades used in this collection, Aayushi elaborates, “The ivory hue symbolise innocence and purity, while aqua evokes feelings of reinvigoration, youth, and dreaminess. Lilac embodies the essence of femininity and tranquility, while green represents new beginnings and growth, signifying renewal and abundance. Pinks are chosen to symbolise love, nurture, and compassion.”

According to Aayushi, the floral motifs bring more than just visual appeal — they carry heartfelt meanings, symbolising love and purity, creating a connection that goes beyond the fabric. “It’s like wearing emotions, making each piece a personal celebration. This collection isn’t just about style; it’s about meaningful choices that resonate with individuals, turning every occasion into a heartfelt, joyous moment,” she adds.Beyond timeless elegance and joy, the designer skillfully balances traditional motifs and craftsmanship with contemporary elements such as modern silhouettes and trendy colours. Aayushi emphasises, “Comfort is paramount, ensuring wearers feel at ease. The collection embodies a seamless blend of heritage and modernity, creating a unique and emotionally resonant fashion experience.”

Rs 36,000 onwards.

Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter:@kaithwas_sakshi