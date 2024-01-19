Homegrown label Aranya's new collection has everything you need for the Kolkata winters

After coming up with a stunning store in Jodhpur Park, popular homegrown label Aranya, known for their eclectic collection of sustainable handwoven outfits and handcrafted accessories, has come up with another sprawling outlet at Harish Mukherjee Road. Their recently unveiled winter collection is just perfect for the Kolkata weather and we speak to founder designer Chandoni Basu to know more about the same. Here are four exclusive looks from the collection especially shot for Indulge to give you an idea of a few trendy fusion winter looks.

Aranya's winter edit

Excerpts from the chat.

Tell us all about your new winter collection?

For the winter season, we have a range of interesting full-sleeve shirts and dresses in coarse handwoven fabrics. Since this is a time for denims, we have designed comfortable denim shirts in a way that they can be worn tucked in as well as loose.

The colour palette is predominantly in shades of wine and black for this year because black is a timeless favourite and wine adds a dash of colourful glam.

The cuts move away from the anti-fit silhouette towards more fitted forms. We also have jackets and shrugs that one can use for layering and styling. You can pair up our short bolero jackets over long kurtas and square scarves to rock the show.

Our winter blouses are longer in length and sleeves and they can go with stylishly draped saris. We have come up with bandhgala-style blouses and ones with shirt collars, and puffed sleeves. Also, for the more experimental buyers, they can pair up their nine yards with our knotted shirts as well.

Aranya's winter edit

What are the emerging trends for this winter's ethnic and fusion looks?

The emerging trend would be to wear one oversized piece over a fitted one and then layering it with a long scarf. Colour blocking is the call of the season.

Winter wardrobe essentials?

A pair of high boots in tan with sensible heels, a long woollen scarf in grey and red, an overcoat in black, and another longline cardigan in a neutral shade. Also, a high-waisted denim trouser and a few full sleeved shirts in solid colours will sort all your winter fashion woes.

Aranya's winter edit

How much has Aranya’s designs changed over the years?

Aranya apparel has always been about adapting to the need of the hour. We were the first to make cotton palazzo pants in Kolkata that were good to wear to the office while being super comfortable. Fashion trends change but it is unwise for a homegrown local brand to let the fashion runway dictate the design trends. I have always kept in mind that Aranya's customers are mostly working women who primarily want comfortable clothes to wear to office, and want comfortable evening wear in cotton, besides a stylish resort and vacation wear line.

Aranya's winter edit

What’s the trick to a maximal look?

It is layering. A loose crop top over a fitted vest, an oversized shirt on top of this worn as a jacket, and a long dupatta worn as a scarf around the neck, creates a maximalist look. Carry a large boho bag, stack up bangles on your wrist, and if you are wearing something short, wear your chokers as anklets.

What kind of jewellery do you have on offer for the season?

During winter since people tend to wear high collars and scarves, we have kept a collection of jewellery that can be worn on the fingers. Hand harnesses or the traditional hath-phool can make a stunning statement look. We have a collection of these in multiple designs. A hath-phool with a western outfit can make a bold fashion statement.

Fashion trends for 2024?

It would be all about comfort. Loose flowing garments have been on trend for the past couple of years and will continue to do so this year as well. Asymmetric hemlines will make a comeback. Blouses will continue to be unconventional and experimental.

Aranya's winter edit

Any emerging festive fashion trends?

Muted colours are going to be trending this year too. The colour palette will tend to lean towards peach rather than hot pink, going with the Pantone colour of the year. The general trend would be to move away from over-the-top makeup and styling. It would also become more acceptable to be seen in Western and fusion wear for traditional events like a wedding.

Price on request. 41, Harish Mukherjee Road. Tuesday to Sunday (11 am-8 pm)