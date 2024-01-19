 Hungover sets up an experiential store in Chennai for custom fit T-shirts

Hungover has been making quite an impact online with their made-to-order classic tees with the perfect fit. And now they are taking the personalisation to the next level by starting an experience centre in the city. It will ensure a personalised and unique experience for customers who wish to create their custom-fit T-shirts. Gaurav Goenka, who heads the company, founded Hungover about eight years ago with his brother Anurag Goenka. He tells us that at the newly opened experience centre, customers can meet with a stylist by appointment to better understand the type of fit, colour and overall silhouette that best suits their body and personal style.

Also read: Arrow's Ceremonial Collection exudes sophistication and comfort

“Men who have been purchasing ready-to-wear T-shirts in generic sizes for many years may be unaware of styling hacks and fit configurations that can dramatically enhance their look and even make them considerably more comfortable. A dedicated stylist helps walk each customer through this process. For customers placing orders online, our intuitive website is designed to emulate the experience of visiting a tailor. Once an order has been placed online, we also assign a representative to serve each client — walking them through next steps and advising them on available and suitable options,” says Gaurav.

Throwing more light on the variety of fabrics and materials used for the T-shirts, he says, “We use premium, highly breathable cotton that is sourced from local farms. The resulting top-grade fabric is handled in-house and manufactured responsibly. This is just one of the many ways we ensure that our business model from procurement to production remains transparent, ethical and planet-sensitive.”

At the experience center, stylists will give advise to each customer on their best fits. Once measurements are taken and fed into the system, the in-house technology uses proprietary algorithms to create a precise fit that is cut and tailored by expert artisans. “Our experience centre simply recreates everything that our customers can access online. Our online customers also have access to styling guides, dedicated service representatives and a human-centric buying process. India has a long standing tradition of tailored clothing. However, a tailor for T-shirts is a new concept. Since we are the first in the country to introduce this option, the experience centre is intended to sample the simple, intuitive and precise process of bringing distinct, custom fits to everyday wear,” says Gaurav.

Also read: FableStreet’s Winter Essentials Collection

Customers will receive their finished, custom-fit T-shirts within two weeks of placing their order at the store. You can also bring your own designs, and as Gaurav puts it, “The great advantage of any bespoke experience is that nothing is off the table. Anything that involves a personal experience can be discussed and accommodated accordingly, within reasonable parameters. Although graphic prints are not part of our typical offering, we may be able to make occasional exceptions. In terms of cut and fit, our in-house tech and expert tailors can craft any design the customer specifies.”

Price starts at Rs 1,500.

At #3, Seethammal Road, Alwarpet.

Available at www.hungover.in

For a stylist appointment, call +91 91760 16000



— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

