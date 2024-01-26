Make your living spaces fitness-friendly with DAJLIEN collection

Post COVID19, homes have become all-in-one living space catering to all lifestyle needs — fitness, work, entertainment and more. And if you’re a fitness freak who wants to sweat it out at home instead of hitting the gym, then IKEA has come up with its new collection DAJLIEN comprising fitness equipment to support your active lifestyle.

The collection includes versatile and functional pieces suitable for various life stages and living styles. Moreover, they are designed to playfully blend into your home, not to be concealed but to naturally become part of your everyday life. “Balancing time and managing space can be a challenge when striving for a more active life at home. At the same time, products related to exercising often carry a bulky design that doesn’t harmonise with home interiors,” begins Akanksha Deo Sharma, designer at IKEA Sweden on the new drop, adding, “Our goal is to make movement and activity an inviting and intrinsic element of daily life — a principle embedded in this very collection.”

It includes a bench with storage capacity, step-up board that also serves as a decorative piece or laptop stand, ring shaped weights, exercise mats, valet stand for your post-workout needs, trolley, comfortable slippers, bag to keep your hands free and much more. Elaborating on the design, Akanksha shares, “For us, innovation involves bringing a new perspective to topics that resonate with people. In DAJLIEN, we’ve reimagined home training and its integration into our homes in a way that is very distinct to IKEA. We have not only tried to make it more accessible but also reshaped the narrative around training .” If you wish to make your home fitness-friendly, Akanksha has some tips to share, “Have products that seamlessly integrate into home décor. Try keeping moveable furniture that allows easy transformation of spaces, promoting flexibility for exercise, and making homes more fluid and adaptable.Prioritise easy maintenance and cleaning, where products can effortlessly transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, contributing to a versatile and fitnessfriendly home environment.”

