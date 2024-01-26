The Chroma People collection is a study in colour theory for interiors

Colours have the power to evoke emotions with their psychological impact. Imagine walking in a lush garden and feeling the calming effect of green on your mind. Ever thought why red is the most dominating shade to describe love and passion? Why do tints of gold exude luxury and prosperity and why do they make baby care products in soft tones of pinks and purples? Well, the answer lies in colour theory— a field of study widely referred to by artistes, designers, and creative creators where each shade has a unique significance. It’s closely studied to understand symbolisms, cultural associations, and emotional responses.

Diving deep into the mystical world of colours, Obeetee Carpets unveils its Chroma People collection in collaboration with Tissage Rugs. The collection includes exuberant range of carpets that uses colour as a metaphor to show fabric of life. Telling us more about the collection, Angelique Dhama, from Obeetee Carpets, shares, “The Chroma People Collection draws inspiration from the rich variety of saturated colours found in the world around us. The name Chroma People signifies the emphasis on the diverse spectrum of hues and the emotional resonance each colour brings. It’s about creating a visual language where colours speak volumes and evoke unique feelings, making the collection a celebration of the emotional depth found in colours.”

Each carpet in the collection has an emphasis on a certain colour that reflects a distinct meaning. For instance, the azure rug features a blue coloured abstract pattern design that adds elegance to the space. The jade carpet features natural shades of the forest greens blended with vintage greys for a touch of sophistication. The scarlet carpet has a combination of reds and browns that evoke passion and rusticity. And lastly, the yellow soleil rug showcases the warmth of the winter sun. These are just some of the rugs amongst many from the collection that enable people to connect with hues. “Chroma People takes a bold step by making colour the protagonist. It’s a departure from the neutral and solid trends prevalent in the market, introducing a burst of saturated colours that redefine how we perceive and experience rugs,” Angelique adds.

Rugs can be used beyond floor coverings — they can become art for your space. Angelique tells us three ways to style interiors using carpets, “Use a Chroma People rug to either contrast or complement an existing colour scheme. A vibrant rug can inject energy into a neutral room, while a more subdued hue can harmonise with bolder interiors. Rugs act as visual anchors; use them to define different areas within a room. Experiment with layering rugs for added texture and visual interest. Combine different sizes or colours to create a dynamic and personalised look for interiors.”

