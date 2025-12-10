The Bridesmaids Edit by Duchess Kumari offers couture & prêt options!

Co-founded by actor-director Adhyayan Suman, Miss Universe India 2022 Divita Rai and veteran designer Alka Suman, Duchess Kumari was established earlier this year with an ambition to marry India’s storied crafts with contemporary form. Within just a few months, this label has rolled out one fantastic edit after another and its ensembles have been worn by a range of personalities including Kajol Devgn, Twinkle Khanna, Genelia D’Souza and Anushka Sen.
Their previous edit — The Bow Beetle Club — was a whimsical yet regal collection that celebrated transformation, freedom and individuality. It reimagined the humble beetle as a couture emblem, blending Scottish tartans with Indian embroidery and signature Duchess bows to symbolise the duality of strength and delicacy. And now they launch The Bridesmaids Edit, designed for the women who share the spotlight with the bride, offering both couture and prêt options.
“Our latest collection celebrates the spirit of modern regality — women who balance power with softness. It draws inspiration from vintage heirloom embroideries, royal silhouettes and the subtle grandeur of Indian craftsmanship, reimagined through a contemporary lens. Every piece reflects an effortless mix of strength, nostalgia and individuality — a conversation between heritage and modernity,” begins Alka Suman.
This collection marks a distinct evolution for Duchess Kumari. While their earlier edits celebrated playful Indo-Western couture, this one delves deeper into structure, refinement and finish. “The tailoring is more architectural, the embroideries finer and the fabrics richer. It’s our most detail-oriented drop yet — where every seam, lining and stitch speak of precision and luxury,” she shares.
The collection introduces signature maharani jewel and miniature rani motifs that symbolise regality and heritage. “You’ll notice reinterpretations of the tree of life and coin motifs — all hand-embroidered using zardosi, gota, nakshi and aari techniques. These recurring symbols form the visual DNA of Duchess Kumari — rooted in tradition yet forwardlooking,” she elucidates.
The colour story moves from jewel tones to moody metallics. “Shades of jamun purple, emerald green, burgundy and midnight blue paired with champagne gold shine through. For our prêt line, we’ve introduced versatile neutrals like ivory, smoked black and bottle green — making the pieces easy to transition from day to evening,” she reveals.
They’ve worked with an indulgent mix of tanchoi and kinkhab brocade, Scottish silk taffeta, organza, tissue, chanderi and net. “Each textile has been chosen for its texture and ability to hold embroidery beautifully while maintaining flow and ease of wear. For prêt, we use biowashed cottons and dupion silk satin blends to bring comfort and luxury together,” she tells us. Expect a play of embroidered trench vests, structured co-ords, tailored jackets, brocade skirts and hand-embroidered T-shirts. The collection balances grandeur with wearability — everything is designed to move seamlessly from festive soirées to destination weddings.
Sets to shop for
Some of our favourite picks from this collection are The Imperial Empress Set that captures the grandeur of royal courts through a deep scarlet hand-embroidered zardosi vest paired with a crisp white shirt and a structured black badla skirt balancing old-world artistry with a powerful modern stance. The Olive Tanchoi Dynasty Set pays homage to Indian textile heritage with its olive green tanchoi brocade jacket, sculpted hemline and delicately embellished collar.
This ensemble evokes quiet strength and refined grace, ideal for the bridesmaid who embodies understated glamour. The Gilded Gota Bow Dress reinterprets festive splendour in lustrous silk satin, detailed with a hand-embroidered gota lace bow that cascades dramatically along the front. With flared sleeves and a playful silhouette, it’s a statement in contemporary celebration. From pre-wedding soirées to intimate gatherings, The Bridesmaids Edit is a tribute to timeless beauty, individuality and the evolving codes of modern femininity.
Having just introduced a bunch of collections, one may think the brand would call it a day, but not Duchess Kumari. “We’re already developing our next capsule — an exploration of festive luxury through lighter silhouettes. Think fluid drapes, digital-painted embroideries and reimagined separates that merge comfort with couture. It’s a celebration of freedom, joy and new beginnings,” she signs off.
₹4,999 onwards. At Studio Luxe, Lavelle Road.