The Bridesmaids Edit by Duchess Kumari offers couture & prêt options!

Their previous edit — The Bow Beetle Club — was a whimsical yet regal collection that celebrated transformation, freedom and individuality. It reimagined the humble beetle as a couture emblem, blending Scottish tartans with Indian embroidery and signature Duchess bows to symbolise the duality of strength and delicacy. And now they launch The Bridesmaids Edit, designed for the women who share the spotlight with the bride, offering both couture and prêt options.

“Our latest collection celebrates the spirit of modern regality — women who balance power with softness. It draws inspiration from vintage heirloom embroideries, royal silhouettes and the subtle grandeur of Indian craftsmanship, reimagined through a contemporary lens. Every piece reflects an effortless mix of strength, nostalgia and individuality — a conversation between heritage and modernity,” begins Alka Suman.