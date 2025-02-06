Carma's new flagship store brings a breath of fresh creativity

Carma’s new multi-designer store in Hyderabad, located at 10 Banjara Hills, is a thoughtful addition to the city’s fashion scene. Opened on January 31, 2025, the store offers a curated selection of couture and contemporary fashion, showcasing a blend of established designers and emerging talent. Known for its commitment to offering a wide range of handpicked, stylish ensembles, Carma aims to provide a seamless shopping experience for those seeking elegance and sophistication.
Founded with a mission to promote art and craftsmanship, Carma began with renowned designers like Suneet Varma, Rohit Bal, and Meera Muzaffar Ali, with each designer initially showcasing their creations in individual spaces. Over time, the brand evolved, with an exclusive partnership with Sabyasachi for several years, before transitioning to its current focus on fostering young, dynamic talent in the fashion world.