Vanilla Moon AW24 Collection: Luxury boots for every occasion

As the chill of winter sets in, one wardrobe staple becomes essential — boots. This season, boots are no longer just a practical necessity—they’re the foundation of your entire look. From sleek ankle boots to bold over-the-knee silhouettes, the right pair of boots can transform any outfit into a statement. Vanilla Moon’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection understands the power of a great boot, blending high-end luxury with everyday wearability to create footwear that doesn’t just complete your look—it defines it.

“Footwear is one of the most important accessories in any outfit,” says Deepika, founder of Vanilla Moon. “A good pair of shoes boosts confidence and adds a finishing touch that enhances your overall poise.” This season, Vanilla Moon elevates the concept of boots into an art form.

The AW24 boots embody the perfect balance of high-fashion aesthetics and everyday comfort. With a range of silhouettes — from knee-high and over-the-knee boots to sleek ankle options — the collection is designed to empower the modern woman. “Versatility is key. Our boots transition seamlessly from day to night, work to party, offering comfort and style in equal measure,” Deepika explains. Whether you’re in a pair of classic leather Chelsea boots or striding confidently in a sculptural wedge boot, each style is made to move with you.

The collection’s luxurious materials are a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality. Soft calf leather, plush suede, and quilted finishes lend each pair an indulgent feel.

What sets the collection apart is the artistry that goes into every pair of boots. Intricate details like brass buckles, jewelled accents, and precisely hand-stitched seams transform these boots into works of art. “Craftsmanship is the backbone of our brand. We combine international design trends with Indian craftsmanship to create unique, statement-making pieces,” says Deepika. Each pair is carefully constructed, from the shape of the toe to the height of the heel, ensuring that no detail is overlooked.