Agthexceptional’s Glint: Understated luxury for Autumn Winter 2024

The collection’s use of premium-quality cotton elevates it beyond everyday comfort, offering a luxurious feel that doesn’t sacrifice wearability. Each piece is meticulously crafted to create a flattering silhouette, whether in the form of classic or lounge fits. The standout feature of Glint lies in its unique artisanal stitching. “Our sweatshirts and hoodies are designed with handwork that adds a touch of sophistication to cosy, casual wear. Each stitch is a tribute to craftsmanship, making every piece unique—wearable art that blends class with comfort,” explains Anish.

The colour palette for Glint is thoughtfully inspired by the rich hues of autumn. Deep browns, warm ochres, and muted greens create an earthy yet refined aesthetic, perfectly suited for the Indian winter. Anish notes, “These tones evoke a sense of warmth and cosiness while maintaining a luxe, grounded vibe. It’s the kind of wardrobe that feels like a warm hug—perfect for winter celebrations and everyday moments.”

At the heart of the collection lies the philosophy of “understated sophistication.” For the brand, this means creating pieces that exude elegance without needing to announce it. “Understated sophistication is all about luxury that doesn’t shout. In Glint, it’s reflected in clean lines and refined details that allow the wearer to feel effortlessly chic.” The collection’s designs are meant to offer a quiet sense of elegance, allowing those who wear it to express their style subtly but confidently.

Comfort and durability are also key aspects of Glint. The collection uses high-quality cotton fleece, soft and breathable enough to feel like a second skin, yet durable enough for daily wear. “We believe luxury can be lived in. The fabric feels soft and resilient, designed to withstand the demands of modern life without compromising on comfort,” says Anish.

Price starts at Rs 3,499. Available online.

