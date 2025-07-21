The Bear House opens flagship store in Koramangala with an in-house café

Having gotten an overwhelming response from the city with its previous outlet at The Leela Bharatiya City, The Bear House, one of India’s fastest rising contemporary menswear brands, has unveiled its firstever flagship store — and it’s more than just a shop. Spread across 3,000 square feet, the twostoreyed space blends retail with café culture, fashion with community and minimalism. The café will offer specialty coffee and artisanal bakes. “This space is not just a retail destination; it embodies our vision of clean design and exceptional craftsmanship. Here, people can slow down, connect and fully immerse themselves in the Bear House experience that goes beyond apparel,” reveals co-founder Tanvi Somaiya
An asymmetrical, cave-inspired façade beckons you into a curated store serving full wardrobe looks from head to toe. Inside, earthy textures, paw-print motifs, bear-faced mannequins and low, ambient lighting come together to evoke a distinctively European mood.
The lounge area just outside the trial rooms is a thoughtful touch, of fering a comfor table spot for those waiting while others browse or try on clothes. “The launch of our first flagship store in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone as we bring The Bear House philosophy to life — a harmonious blend of timeless style, comfort and community under one roof,” reveals Harsh Somaiya, co-founder.
Shopper's stop
The lower level plays host to The Bear House’s wide-ranging apparel and accessory collections, reflecting the brand’s smart-casual ethos. The store is stocked with its signature pieces and new-season drops, including versatile shirts, structured polos, relaxed T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, jackets, cargos, trousers, jeans, shorts and blazers. Accessories complete the ensemble with offerings like sunglasses, bracelets, caps, belts, socks, cufflinks, card holders, ties and sleek bags.
We, however, picked up the Plamo foldable square sunglasses boasting a tortoiseshell frame in warm brown tones. While the dark lenses provide ample sun protection without compromising on aesthetics. Lightweight and easy to stow, the foldable design makes them ideal for travel or everyday carry. A carefully curated footwear section adds further depth, with everything from crisp sneakers to understated loafers and breezy sandals.