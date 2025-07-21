The Bear House opens flagship store in Koramangala with an in-house café

An asymmetrical, cave-inspired façade beckons you into a curated store serving full wardrobe looks from head to toe. Inside, earthy textures, paw-print motifs, bear-faced mannequins and low, ambient lighting come together to evoke a distinctively European mood.

The lounge area just outside the trial rooms is a thoughtful touch, of fering a comfor table spot for those waiting while others browse or try on clothes. “The launch of our first flagship store in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone as we bring The Bear House philosophy to life — a harmonious blend of timeless style, comfort and community under one roof,” reveals Harsh Somaiya, co-founder.