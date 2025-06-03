The second drop of collection ÉLAN embodies a softer rhythm for sunlit days

Nouria has released Drop 2 of its award-winning ÉLAN collection, encouraging women to capture the joy of sun-kissed days with unstudied chic. The latest chapter centers on easy silhouettes, flowing drapes and flexible co-ord sets, all engineered to move with the wearer — uninhibited and with intention.

Nouria’s ÉLAN Collection: A softer rhythm for sunlit days

Keeping ÉLAN's transformation story going, Drop 2 takes cues from the contrast of light and water. Soft watercolour prints, natural patterns and fine detailing echo the subtle rhythm of the ocean in the collection. With understated tones and easy-to-breathe fabrications, the pieces comfortably marry comfort to modern sophistication.

Dipti Advait, creative mind behind Nouria, infuses the brand with her long fashion experience and fresh vision. Her vision, inspired by a variety of diverse references such as art, culture and spirituality, makes Nouria redefine modern refinement. Mix and match and style to one's personal choice is what ÉLAN Drop 2 is designed to do. It provides moments of serenity, liberation and self-expression and is ideal for that woman who experiences life with both poise and strength.