‘Nyra’ is a celebration of silhouettes kissed by the sea breeze and adorned with elegant embellishments

With every shift in weather and mood, style adapts, embracing new textures, silhouettes, and palettes. Summer, with its blazing sun and tropical breeze, calls for easy elegance, lightweight layers, flowing fabrics, and radiant hues. It’s also that time of year when lovebirds escape to sandy shores and lush destinations to tie the knot under open skies. And haven’t you noticed? Certain outfits just belong in these settings — breezy, bright, and made to move with the wind.Capturing this essence perfectly is Nyra, the latest collection from fashion label Silky Bindra, designed especially for such special outings.
Discussing the collection, designer Silky Bindra shares, “Nyra is a tropical-inspired line created for destination weddings — beachside vows, poolside parties, and vibrant mehendi functions.” Drawing from the lush charm of coastal landscapes, the edit showcases breezy silhouettes crafted in lightweight fabrics, ideal for warm, outdoor celebrations.
Delving into the design elements, Silky adds that the collection blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with a fresh, youthful twist, creating the perfect fusion wear. “Intricate embroideries of tropical leaves, palm trees, along with rich appliqués and cutwork add layers of texture and narrative to each ensemble, further enhanced with delicate crystal and sequin detailing.”
Her design vocabulary is defined by a feminine yet experimental approach that embraces vibrant colour palettes and unconventional silhouettes. The aesthetic is distinctly young and fresh, designed to spark curiosity and empower self-expression, especially among consumers who are unafraid to stand out. What truly sets Silky’s work apart is her commitment to themed edits that are deeply rooted in contemporary, youthful narratives.
Each drop tells a cohesive story inspired by cur rent culture, trends, and the imaginative spirit of young creatives. “In terms of fabrics, the edit features a curated selection of airy, fluid fabrics such as organza, chiffon, georgette, and net, chosen for their lightness and movement, ideal for tropical settings,” Silky tells us. The colour palette is equally expressive, showcasing fresh, on-trend shades like lemon green, dusty pink, burnt orange, and a standout butter yellow.
Nyra is versatile and designed to cater to a diverse range of personal styles. “The collection includes an array of silhouettes such as flowy lehengas, pant-style ensembles, and contemporary gowns, each crafted to balance comfort with standout appeal,” she adds. Nyra is perfect for everything from festive soirées to wedding celebrations. Effortlessly festive yet light, traditional and equally breathable, it’s designed for the modern women on the move.
Prices start at Rs 36,000.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi