‘Nyra’ is a celebration of silhouettes kissed by the sea breeze and adorned with elegant embellishments

Delving into the design elements, Silky adds that the collection blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with a fresh, youthful twist, creating the perfect fusion wear. “Intricate embroideries of tropical leaves, palm trees, along with rich appliqués and cutwork add layers of texture and narrative to each ensemble, further enhanced with delicate crystal and sequin detailing.”

Her design vocabulary is defined by a feminine yet experimental approach that embraces vibrant colour palettes and unconventional silhouettes. The aesthetic is distinctly young and fresh, designed to spark curiosity and empower self-expression, especially among consumers who are unafraid to stand out. What truly sets Silky’s work apart is her commitment to themed edits that are deeply rooted in contemporary, youthful narratives.

Each drop tells a cohesive story inspired by cur rent culture, trends, and the imaginative spirit of young creatives. “In terms of fabrics, the edit features a curated selection of airy, fluid fabrics such as organza, chiffon, georgette, and net, chosen for their lightness and movement, ideal for tropical settings,” Silky tells us. The colour palette is equally expressive, showcasing fresh, on-trend shades like lemon green, dusty pink, burnt orange, and a standout butter yellow.